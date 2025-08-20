NFL front offices use position-by-position big boards to dissect the top prospects on the board. A similar vision has started in college basketball, especially with the free agency boom. Understanding the type of each player is more important than ever in roster-building as teams try to construct the best teams and avoid pitfalls in the transfer portal.

College basketball archetypes aren't gospel for everyone, but we have settled on the following 10 buckets:

Initiator point guard : They can score, but most importantly, they are on the floor to make others better. Think Chris Paul.

: They can score, but most importantly, they are on the floor to make others better. Think Chris Paul. Combo guard : These guards can play on or off the ball and do a little bit of everything offensively. Think Walter Clayton Jr.

: These guards can play on or off the ball and do a little bit of everything offensively. Think Walter Clayton Jr. Shooting guard : These guards are snipers. Their job is to hit 3s and create space for others using their gravity. Think Klay Thompson.

: These guards are snipers. Their job is to hit 3s and create space for others using their gravity. Think Klay Thompson. True wing : These wings can do everything offensively, and the best ones can defend multiple positions. Think Terrence Shannon Jr.

: These wings can do everything offensively, and the best ones can defend multiple positions. Think Terrence Shannon Jr. Scorer/creator : These guys walk onto the floor trying to get buckets and can usually get 20 whenever they want. Think Caleb Love.

: These guys walk onto the floor trying to get buckets and can usually get 20 whenever they want. Think Caleb Love. Off-ball wing/4 : These wings can guard multiple positions, but they tend to have a smaller role offensively, usually operating as a spacer, cutter or play-finisher. Think Alex Karaban (spoiler!).

: These wings can guard multiple positions, but they tend to have a smaller role offensively, usually operating as a spacer, cutter or play-finisher. Think Alex Karaban (spoiler!). Wing handler : These wings tend to be primary on-ball creators who can run pick-and-rolls or even do some backdowns. Think Cooper Flagg.

: These wings tend to be primary on-ball creators who can run pick-and-rolls or even do some backdowns. Think Cooper Flagg. Stretch 4/big : These bigs tend to play on the perimeter. They don't have to shoot 3-pointers, but it usually helps the offense when they can stretch the floor. Think Eric Dixon.

: These bigs tend to play on the perimeter. They don't have to shoot 3-pointers, but it usually helps the offense when they can stretch the floor. Think Eric Dixon. Small-ball big : These bigs can guard multiple frontcourt positions easily and do a bunch of dirty work inside. They tend to have good, not great, measurables. Think Texas Tech's JT Toppin (spoiler, part two!).

: These bigs can guard multiple frontcourt positions easily and do a bunch of dirty work inside. They tend to have good, not great, measurables. Think Texas Tech's JT Toppin (spoiler, part two!). True 5: These centers tend to have excellent positional size and almost always defend opposing centers. Think Ryan Kalkbrenner.

So, which college basketball players are the best at each archetype? We looked at 2025-26 impact only. It was not tilted toward NBA potential. Obviously, numerous players can fit in multiple different buckets, but we tried to find the role that they will most likely play for their respective teams.

Here is the full 15-man list at each position, but let's dive into the top five at each spot.

Initiator point guard

1. Braden Smith, Purdue: Smith possesses a God-like feel in pick-and-rolls, and he's primed to lead the country in assist rate for a loaded Purdue club. Smith has worked tirelessly to become a knockdown shooter from both downtown and the midrange, and his stretchy wingspan has helped him finish at the rim more effectively and be a ball-hawking free safety on the other end. He's the Chris Paul of college basketball.

2. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa: One of college basketball's biggest breakout stars is ready to cement his place as a future first-round pick. The 6-foot-4 lead guard has wisely followed Ben McCollum from Northwest Missouri State to Drake to Iowa City. He's a maestro in ball screens and shot a sizzling 70% at the rim last season on sky-high volume. Stirtz is a real threat to lead the Big Ten in scoring because he never comes off the floor. How did he start his career at the Division II ranks?!?

3. Donovan Dent, UCLA: No player scored more points in transition last year than Dent (6.7). He's a one-man fastbreak and a sensational playmaker who creates great shots for himself or others. Dent's burst helps him become one of college basketball's premier rim-pressure threats who could thrive paired with a UCLA frontcourt chalked full of floor-spacers.

4. Milos Uzan, Houston: The Cougars levitated into a new zip code nationally when Uzan started to ball out midway through the 2024-25 campaign. With LJ Cryer — Houston's leading scorer — departing, Uzan is slated to shoulder even more of the load and post the best counting stats of his career. The 6-4 point guard could waltz into 15 points, five assists and five rebounds a night with sturdy defense. He's a legit All-American candidate.

5. Jaland Lowe, Kentucky: Other initiator point guards had better seasons than Lowe last year, but this is a bet on Mark Pope doing what Mark Pope does with lead guards. Otega Oweh and Lamont Butler posted the best offensive seasons of their careers under Pope's watchful eye, and Lowe should be up next to hit the jetpack joy ride. Lowe's talent is undeniable, both as a scorer and a playmaker. The lefty, dynamic floor general can crease defenses with slashing drives in a flash. With a much-improved shot diet at Kentucky, Lowe should go vroom-vroom.

Strong case for top five: Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Darkhorse to crack top five by the end of the season: Xzayvier Brown, Oklahoma

Labaron Philon's last-second decision to exit the NBA Draft and return to Alabama changes the complexion for Nate Oats' club. Getty Images

Combo guard

1. Labaron Philon, Alabama: Being the primary option for a wizard offensive coordinator like Nate Oats is the fun stuff. That's why Philon ditched the NBA at the last second to return to Tuscaloosa. The sophomore lead guard is a superb transition scorer who can play blanketing point-of-attack defense, uncork nifty drives, make plays for others and drill open 3-pointers (41% on unguarded catch-and-shoot treys, per Synergy). Philon was a wonderful role player last year, but Alabama needs him to be more consistent as a go-to player in 2025-26. With a significant minutes boost on tap, Philon should flirt with multiple triple-doubles.

2. John Blackwell, Wisconsin: The Badgers have uncorked two-straight top-20 offenses since Greg Gard hired offensive coordinator Kirk Penney. AJ Storr scored nearly 17 a night as the primary option in 2023-24. John Tonje became an All-American out of nowhere, averaging almost 20 points as the primary option in 2024-25. Blackwell flirting with All-American honors won't be a surprise to anybody. The fire-hydrant guard is a bulldozing driver who meshes perfectly with Wisconsin's five-shooter lineups. Blackwell will build a tent and camp out at the charity stripe line all year, but he's not a free-throw merchant. He's good at just about everything.

3. Silas Demary Jr., UConn: Demary should make everything click into place for what's going to be an unguardable UConn offense. The sturdy 6-5 guard is a terrifying two-way player who can score at all three levels and create something out of nothing. Demary should become UConn's go-to option in late-clock scenarios.

4. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State: Efficiency is the name of Bruce Thornton's game. The stocky lead guard drained 42% of his 3s, 56% of his midrange jumpers, 60% of his layups and 85% of his free throws. Oh, and he had a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. The stats are ridiculously good. Can Ohio State win some important ballgames now? Thornton is 0-for-3 in NCAA Tournament appearances. An implications-galore year awaits in Columbus.

5. Jackson Shelstad, Oregon: You better blanket Shelstad from the moment he crosses halfcourt. The speedy Oregon guard has deeeeeep range, and he can bury drop coverage with a barrage of pull-ups or blow-past-you drives. Shelstad shook off an early-season slump to shoot 44% from downtown in Big Ten play on high volume. You don't have to squint to see the Walter Clayton Jr.-like bucket-getting habits. With shot-happy role players like Keeshawn Barthelemy and TJ Bamba dipping, Shelstad is poised to threaten for the Big Ten scoring title, but the Ducks need him to become an even better playmaker.

Strong case for top five: Kylan Boswell, Illinois

Darkhorse to crack the top five by the end of the season: Christian Anderson. Texas Tech

Shooting guard

1. Ryan Conwell, Louisville: It's a smidge unfair to label Conwell as just a shooting guard, but his silky-smooth jumper sets up his entire game. Conwell has shot north of 40% from downtown in back-to-back seasons for two different coaching staffs. Now, he heads to Louisville, where he could lead the nation in treys under Pat Kelsey's 3-point-happy blueprint. Conwell makes off-movement 3-pointers in his sleep, but he's also become excellent at attacking long closeouts, playing off two feet and either finishing at the rim or drawing a foul. His tight crossover dribble gets defenders shaking in the wind, too. He's a complete monster heading to an offensive bonanza. He's going to be awesome at Louisville.

2. Solo Ball, UConn: Ball is one of the premier off-movement shooters in college basketball. Only three Division I players drained more 3-pointers off screens than Ball (31) last year. He orbits around UConn's exquisite, shooter-friendly scheme and puts defenses in major binds with his pure lefty stroke. Ray Allen, Jordan Hawkins and Ben Gordon are the only UConn players who have splashed 100+ 3-pointers in a single season. If healthy, Ball can join that exclusive club while opening up buckets for the rest of UConn's supporting cast because of the attention he demands.

3. Emanuel Sharp, Houston: Sharp was one of just 13 high-major players to shoot over 40% from downtown and make 80+ triples. He was a high-volume, efficient, net-shredder. Oh, and he's one of the top perimeter defenders in the Big 12. Sharp has worked tirelessly to improve his handle and sharpen his on-ball potency. He should get to show that off more this year. Sharp is a two-way stud who makes every team better.

4. Richie Saunders, BYU: No Big 12 player shot better from 3-point range in conference play than Saunders (45% on 5.7 attempts per game). The 6-5 guard just never stops moving. He curls around pindowns to find open space and navigates hand-offs with the best of 'em. Saunders owns a gorgeous, quick-trigger jumper, but he punctures holes in defenses with smart drives and a pretty float game. He's an awesome, well-rounded weapon for a BYU offense that will be one of the 10 best in America.

5. Isaac McKneely, Louisville: We have a three-year sample size of McKneely establishing himself as one of the premier shooters in the country. He's a career 42% sniper. That's, uh, different. Louisville's breakneck tempo might provide a little whiplash from plodding UVa, but once he recovers from that, McKneely is going to get back to doing what he does best: bang treys. Transition 3-pointers is one of the highest-value shots in college basketball right now. McKneely only shot six (!) of them last year for Virginia. Kelsey is going to have McKneely hucking in transition all year. A second-straight year of 100+ 3-pointers at a 40% clip is firmly in play, even for loaded Louisville.

Strong case for top five: Rodney Rice, USC

Darkhorse to crack top five by the end of the season: Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana

True wing

1. AJ Dybantsa, BYU: Dybantsa's combination of power, length, burst and athleticism will be obvious every second he's on the floor, but you'll feel him the most in BYU's transition-heavy attack. Dybantsa should explode for buckets in the open floor, and he's so well-schooled at getting to the charity stripe. He's got 10 points a night waiting for him just by cutting hard, getting to the foul line and running the floor. Make a couple 3-pointers. Make a couple jumpers. Uncork a drive or two and you're at 20 without doing too much. Dybantsa's talent in a scheme like this provides a high-floor and high-ceiling combination.

2. Otega Oweh, Kentucky: Oweh is just a dawg. Oweh takes tough defensive assignments every night, and has turned himself into one of the premier transition scorers in college basketball. Oweh is a freight train going downhill, and he hammered 47 dunks. Not many wings can match that number.

3. Josh Dix, Creighton: Dix is a huge part of the solution for a new-look Creighton squad. The sleek wing is the master of efficiency. He shot over 42% from downtown, 48% on midrange pull-ups and 69% at the rim. Those are impeccable numbers. A smart offensive coach like Greg McDermott is going to have a ton of fun dialing up sets for Dix to dominate.

4. Chad Baker-Mazara, USC: Baker-Mazara has turned himself into a heckuva basketball player. Baker-Mazara's defensive chops — both on and off the ball — are clear as day, and he can handle a significant on-ball role, too. Baker-Mazara could have times where he runs the traditional point guard duties for USC, and he isn't afraid to whip some brazen passes into tight windows. Baker-Mazara's combination of size, shooting, playmaking and defense helps him positively impact the game at a high level.

5. Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois: Stojakovic is a slippery driver who can put a ton of pressure on the rim and you have to guard him at all three levels. A balanced Illinois offense doesn't need Stojakovic to carry a massive burden, but he can still score 15 points a night in this scheme because he's paired with the best-shooting frontcourt in college basketball. If the defense and 3-point shooting tick up, Stojakovic will have a big year even if the raw counting stats come down a tad.

Strong case for top five: Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Darkhorse to crack top five by the end of the season: Chase Ross, Marquette

Kansas reeled in Darryn Peterson, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, and the hype isn't slowing down. Imagn Images

Scorer/creator

1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas: The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 is something a little different. The 6-5 guard could get buckets in an NBA game tomorrow. He's an excellent shooter who moves unlike many other lead guards. He slips in and out of tight spaces in an uncanny way to create space. Peterson should sop up a huge usage rate for Kansas and be one of the Big 12's leading bucket-getters thanks to his ability to score at all three levels and get to the foul line at will.

2. PJ Haggerty, Kansas State: Haggerty is a heat-seeking missile in transition who can either euro-step around defenders or burrow his way into their arms to force a whistle and a trip to the charity stripe. Haggerty is just a professional scorer who does most of his work in the midrange or at the free throw line, but he quietly shot a career-best 36% from downtown on 107 attempts. Oh, and he can playmake for others. Haggerty is a major floor-raiser for Kansas State. Since he never comes off the floor and will have a giant usage rate, Haggerty enters 2025-26 as the favorite to lead the Big 12 in scoring.

3. Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn: Pettiford is one of the premier pull-up shooters in the sport. He makes tough shots look remarkably easy thanks to his body control and tight handle. Pettiford shot over five 3-pointers a game last year, despite playing just 23 minutes a night. With expanded minutes, Pettiford could easily drain 100+ treys. Pettiford will make Auburn hum in 2025-26.

4. Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State: Hubbard was put on this earth to put the ball in the basket. His off-movement 3-pointers are ridiculous, and he punishes any defense that dares to go under pick-and-rolls. Hubbard is one of the premier shotmakers in college basketball, despite being just 5-11. He's a warrior who puts his team on his back every night and is unafraid to take huge shots in high-pressure moments. Hubbard finished second in scoring last year in the SEC, behind only Texas' Tre Johnson. He's the favorite to win the SEC scoring title, and Hubbard walks on the floor carrying a huge chip on his shoulder every night. The swagger is the good stuff.

5. Boogie Fland, Florida: Fland is primed to smash at Florida. The Arkansas transfer can oscillate between running a team and going to get a bucket. Fland is an outstanding pull-up shooter -- which is an essential trait for Florida's coaching staff -- and the Gators' barrage of Gortat Screens should help him finish at the rim far more effectively, just like it did for Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard. Fland also plays defense and makes good decisions with the rock. Fland-to-Florida looks like one of the best transfer portal fits from the 2025 cycle.

Strong case for top five: Jason Edwards, Providence

Darkhorse to crack top five by the end of the season: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Off-ball wing/4

1. Alex Karaban, UConn: Karaban is about to bounce back in a major way, now that UConn's point guard problems have been solved. Don't be surprised if Karaban gets back to flirting with 40% from 3-point range, along with his timely cuts, rock-solid team defense and keen understanding of UConn's layered offense. Karaban is an excellent role player who was forced out of his comfort zone last year. This iteration of UConn basketball, armed with real-deal guards, should help Karaban be the best version of himself.

2. Nate Ament, Tennessee: Ament has some real-deal skills that pop off the tape. The five-star forward projects to be a slick shooter who can effortlessly rise over contests, but the defense has to get Rick Barnes fired up. Ament wants to create problems on that end, and he can cover so much ground. He needs to get stronger and pack weight onto his wiry frame, but there's a ton of appeal here. He's a projected lottery pick for a reason and should settle into a Day One complementary role right away for this Tennessee team chalked full of veterans.

3. Eric Dailey Jr., UCLA: Dailey might benefit from an addition like Donovan Dent more than any other player on the UCLA roster. Dailey is a dynamic terror in transition who can finish way above the rim, and Dent wants to get out and run. That's money in the bank for Dailey. Dent can also create some of those long closeouts for Dailey to attack. The lefty forward can score inside and out, and his buckets tend to come in flurries. If he takes a jump in his second year with the UCLA program, the Bruins are going to be a contender to win the Big Ten.

4. Coen Carr, Michigan State: Carr is one of the best pure athletes in the country. With Jeremy Fears Jr. running it back, Carr has his lob-throwing point guard back in the mix. Fears wants to push it in transition and toss pinpoint lobs. Carr also wants to sprint like a gazelle and flush 'em home. His defense, play-finishing and offensive rebounding are all major assets for this Michigan State team, and if some of the skill level comes along, Carr might be in the NBA Draft mix next season. He breathes different air than the rest of us.

5. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina: Wilson's athleticism, length and defensive potential all pop off the tape. He should help UNC's rim defense go from a major weakness to a strength in 2025-26, and he can move his feet on the perimeter and swallow up open space. While his offense will be a work in progress, his secondary playmaking should help UNC's offense have a few extra buttons to press. His motor, defense and burgeoning ball skills should help him become one of UNC's best role players from the jump.

Strong case for top five: Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Darkhorse to crack top-five by the end of the season: Derrion Reid, Oklahoma

Darrion Williams transferring from Texas Tech to NC State was a major coup for Will Wade. Getty Images

Wing handler

1. Darrion Williams, NC State: Williams is a point forward that new NC State coach Will Wade will use in a ton of different ways. Williams' mid-post backdowns should be a staple of NC State's halfcourt offense, and he can create mismatches all over the floor both as a screener or with inverted pick-and-rolls. Williams is primed for a massive season as the No. 1 option, and he just drives winning.

2. Keyshawn Hall, Auburn: Hall is so comfortable with the rock in his hands. He was one of the best isolation scorers in college basketball last year, thanks to his ability to put it on the deck, get to the front of the rim and draw a boatload of fouls. Hall ranked second in the Big 12, drawing 6.7 fouls per 40 minutes, and he was automatic at the charity stripe (82%). He's just wired to score. When Hall's 3-pointers are dropping, there's just not much a defender can do. Auburn has to refine Hall's decision-making and get him to buy in on defense, but the offensive talent is jaw-dropping. He's going to have some massive nights.

3. LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech: Watts-to-Texas Tech is a whole lot of fun. He should step right into the Darrion Williams role. It's easy to see how he can be the best version of himself as a post-up hub who can pass the cover off the rock. Watts also drilled over 40% of his catch-and-shoot treys, and Texas Tech will try to get him to take even more triples. Don't sleep on his athleticism either. Watts will catch a body or two this season.

4. Bryce Hopkins, St. John's: Hopkins has to shake off the rust, but when he's right, he's a flat-out problem for opposing defenses. Hopkins can be a mismatch for slow-footed bigs and overwhelm smaller wings with his size and physicality. St. John's should be an excellent offensive rebounding team when Hopkins and Zuby Ejiofor (more on him in a second) are on the floor together. St. John's has a sick frontcourt if Bryce Hopkins is Bryce Hopkins again.

5. Mark Mitchell, Missouri: Mitchell has a route to score 16 a night in the SEC by just being himself. He's a 6-9, 230-pound brawler who overwhelms defenders with backdowns, post-ups and drives. Mitchell earned a trip to the free-throw line on nearly 30% of his triple-digit drives last season. That's an incredible mark. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Strong case for top five: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Darkhorse to crack top five by the end of the season: Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech

Stretch 4/big

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke: Boozer is a total stud who impacts winning in a million ways. Boozer's feel is impeccable. The 6-9 forward can pass, dribble, shoot, defend and rebound. There will be nights when the ball doesn't go in, but it's hard for him to have a truly bad performance because of his well-rounded, two-way game. He should waltz into 16 points and nine rebounds almost every night for Duke. He just produces. Every. Single. Night.

2. Josh Jefferson, Iowa State: Jefferson isn't that prototypical, high-volume stretch 4, but he's a capable outside shooter who is expected to take more 3-pointers this season for an Iowa State team that's losing heat-check Curtis Jones. Jefferson is at his best on the perimeter using fakes to make defenders uncomfortable and just barreling through weaker forwards to draw fouls or get buckets in the paint. He's an excellent interior defender who also manages to be a voracious rebounder and nifty playmaker. Winning tends to follow him wherever he goes. That's no coincidence.

3. Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA: Bilodeau is a straight bucket. The 6-9 big man can face up and drain contested midranges in his sleep. He also buried 40% of his 3-pointers last season. Bilodeau gives UCLA's offense real versatility as a pick-and-pop threat or as a post-up hub.

4. Koa Peat, Arizona: Peat is a hammerhead shark playing basketball. He doesn't go around defenders. He goes through them and will obliterate anybody in his path with powerful drives. Peat's basketball IQ is obvious. His secondary playmaking, including those push-ahead passes in transition, will be a nice weapon for an Arizona offense that loves to score in transition and dominate at the rim. Peat is also a tough, versatile defender who is a bully on the boards. His shooting could make-or-break his appeal as a potential lottery pick.

5. Thomas Haugh, Florida: Haugh has some freaky traits. The 6-9 forward has a sneaky-terrific handle. His right-hand drives are super impactful, and the size and shooting create one heck of a combination. Haugh is also an outstanding cutter who brings it on the defensive end every night and can guard multiple positions effectively. Haugh will be one of Florida's best players in 2025-26 and will have a huge say on its chances of winning it all again.

Strong case for top five: Malik Dia, Ole Miss

Darkhorse to crack top five by the end of the season: Thijs de Ridder, Virginia

Small-ball big

1. JT Toppin, Texas Tech: Toppin is automatic in the middle of the floor. When he can get to his left hand inside 10 feet, you're at his mercy. Toppin is one of the premier short-roll scorers in the country, and he has expanded his game every year. Toppin should take even more 3-pointers in 2025-26, but he knows where his bread is buttered in the paint. He's an awesome offensive rebounder, and he's got a ton of counters in his bag on the block. Not having point guard Elijah Hawkins, who fed Toppin great looks galore, could lead to an adjustment period, but Toppin wisely stayed in Texas Tech's sharp offensive ecosystem. He's going to be fabulous.

2. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan: Dusty May, armed with a Swiss Army Knife like Lendeborg, is almost unfair. Lendeborg is at his best in transition, ripping it off the glass and kick-starting the fastbreak. Michigan's transition offense should be elite with Lendeborg leading the charge, and May will put him in smart spots to dominate as a playmaking hub in the halfcourt. Having Lendeborg on your team opens up a potpourri of options on both ends of the floor.

3. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: Kaufman-Renn's touch in the paint is as good as anyone in the country. He makes floaters, runners and hooks at an exceptional level. The Braden Smith-Kaufman-Renn two-man game is one of the unstoppable actions in college basketball. Oh, and TKR isn't just finesse. The ripped forward abuses dudes every single night. If he improves defensively, Kaufman-Renn can assert himself as the No. 1 small-ball big in the country.

4. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's: Ejiofor makes a living playing harder than everyone. He's not the biggest (6-9, 240) nor the most skilled, but he's a complete warrior whose motor never turns off. Ejiofor is one of the elite switch-everything defenders who can guard all five positions well, and he's almost impossible to box out. Any frontcourt with an ounce of softness gets vaporized by Ejiofor. He can be one of the most valuable players in the country in 2025-26, holding down the fort for a new-look St. John's club.

5. JoJo Tugler, Houston: Tugler has not been asked to do much offensively, but he's a truly special defender. Tugler's shot-blocking prowess is well-documented, but he's a terror on the perimeter who helps execute Houston's blanketing defensive coverages. He eviscerates openings and makes guards think twice before entering the paint. With the right offensive development, Tugler could be in the NBA a year from now.

Strong case for top five: Alex Condon, Florida

Darkhorse to crack top five by the end of the season: Nolan Winter, Wisconsin

Oregon big man Nate Bittle has transformed into one of the best players in the country. Imagn Images

True 5

1. Nate Bittle, Oregon: Bittle turned into a star in his first fully healthy season. The fifth-year senior should be a force in 2025-26. He can step out and drill treys or bury you on the low block with post-ups. The 7-footer is also adept at blocking shots (second-best block rate in Big Ten play), but he can move his puppies on the perimeter, too. Bittle is just a total load inside, outside, offensively, defensively and everywhere in between. Oregon had a +9.2 net rating with Bittle on the floor compared to a -6.2 net rating when he sat against top-100 teams, per hoop-explorer. He will be one of the most valuable players in 2025-26.

2. Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois: No returning 7-footer made more 3-pointers than Ivisic (55) last season. The big fella will be the best-shooting center in the country, and that makes life easier for everyone else on the team. Illinois shot 70% at the rim last year when Ivisic was on the floor, largely thanks to his ability to draw the best shot-blocker away from the rim. Ivisic is also a sharp playmaker whom Illinois can run its halfcourt offense through. Ivisic had multiple assists in 18 of 32 games, and he'll be an even bigger focal point next season. If Ivisic adds a little more low-post thump, he will be a chore to defend.

3. Henri Veesaar, UNC: Veesaar is what the new-age big man looks like. He can play multiple defensive coverages. He can stretch the floor as a shooter and find open cutters as a top-of-the-key playmaker. He can hammer home dunks as a roller. He runs the floor like a gazelle. Arizona's defense was 14 points per 100 possessions better against top-100 teams with Veesaar on the floor, and he is a real-deal shot-blocker who plays quite hard. If Seth Trimble has an awesome year for UNC, Veesaar will be the man to thank for dragging defenders away from the rim.

4. Graham Ike, Gonzaga: Ike hasn't ever been a great defender, but the offensive production is impossible to ignore. He is a straight bucket who could eclipse 2,500 career points. He's a foul-drawing machine who makes his free throws. That's an insanely good trait to have for a big man. Ike carves out space inside and has a barrage of powerful moves in the paint to get back to his automatic left hand. Ike could score 20 points a night without breaking a sweat in this Gonzaga scheme that is so big man-friendly.

5. Flory Bidunga, Kansas: A serious sophomore surge for Bidunga is certain. The lean, mean, shot-blocking machine has the physical tools to be a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year contender, and he should gobble up double-doubles and smash dunks galore as KU's primary play-finisher.

Strong case for top five: Tarris Reed, UConn

Darkhorse to crack top five by the end of the season: Magoon Gwath, San Diego State