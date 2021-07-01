The transfer market received a high-profile late addition on Thursday when Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn entered the portal on deadline day for players wishing for immediate eligibility at their new schools next season. Cockburn earned second-team All-American honors from CBS Sports as a sophomore while averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for an Illini squad that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Cockburn is also going through the NBA's pre-draft process and has not withdrawn his name from professional consideration. If he does return to college basketball and transfers from Illinois, Cockburn would be one of the game's most impactful transfers in the season ahead. Though he lacks an outside shot, the 7-footer is one of the most dominant interior players in the nation.

Losing Cockburn to another school would be a tough blow for Illinois as the Illini are also losing leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu to the NBA Draft and promising young guard Adam Miller to LSU via transfer from last season's 24-7 squad. Illinois assistants Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua also left the program for Kentucky, which has been an active force in recruiting transfers following a dismal 9-16 season.

Cockburn is ranked No. 82 on the CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board.

1. Kofi Cockburn

Old school: Illinois | New school: Uncommitted, going through NBA Draft process

Cockburn earned Second-Team All-American honors from CBS Sports in the 2020-21 season after helping lead Illinois to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 7-foot big man averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while proving to be one of the nation's most dominant centers. If he turns down professional playing opportunities and returns to college, Cockburn would immediately raise the ceiling considerably for his new team.

Old school: Minnesota | New school: Uncommitted

After four years in college, the 6-2 guard is headed elsewhere after shouldering a huge scoring load for Minnesota as a redshirt junior this past season. Carr can fill it up from all three levels but is also a solid distributor who will provide veteran leadership at his next stop.

3. Walker Kessler

Old school: North Carolina | New school: Auburn

Kessler got off to a slow start at UNC due to COVID-19 protocols that put him behind a few other high-quality bigs in the rotation. But once Kessler got a chance to shine late in the season, it became clear why he was ranked the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2020 in the 247Sports Composite. For example, the 7-footer scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting in a season-high 24 minutes during a win over Florida State on Feb. 27. There is a college basketball star -- and potential future NBA player -- waiting to blossom inside that lanky frame at Auburn.

Old school: Georgetown | New school: Maryland

Wahab was a key force in Georgetown's run through the Big East Tournament as he began playing the best basketball of his two-year college career. Now Wahab and his 6-11 frame are headed to a Maryland team that was clearly undersized last season.

5. Remy Martin

Old school: Arizona State | New school: Kansas

Martin's senior season at Arizona State didn't go as planned from a team perspective as the Sun Devils struggled to an 11-14 record. However, Martin averaged 19.1 points and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the second straight season. He's a fierce competitor and floor general who can score at all three levels. If Martin withdraws from NBA Draft, he could end up as a star player for a top-10 Kansas team.

Old school: California | New school: San Diego State

Bradley is a bucket-getter who is built like a linebacker. He has been filling up box scores in the Pac-12 for three seasons with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 40.2% and also uses his physicality to reach the free-throw line with regularity.

7. Timmy Allen

Old school: Utah | New school: Texas

Allen is a first-team All-Pac-12 performer who has been a steady scorer and rebounder in 82 career starts for the Utes. The 6-6 forward also averaged 3.9 assists per game this past season. At his height, he needs to develop a better outside shot in order to increase his NBA appeal. In the meantime, he'll be a key player for Chris Beard's first team at Texas.

8. James Akinjo

Old school: Arizona | New school: Baylor

Akinjo averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists on 40.8% 3-point shooting at Arizona this season after transferring in from Georgetown. The 6-1 guard will likely need a waiver for immediate eligibility at Baylor. But whenever he does suit up for the Bears, you can rest assured he'll be an impact player. No one is better at taking transfer guards and turning them into national stars than Baylor coach Scott Drew.

9. Adam Miller

Old school: Illinois | New school: LSU

Miller played a key supporting role beside stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn during a 24-7 season that saw Illinois earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The former No. 33 overall prospect from the Class of 2020 started every game for the Illini and was among the team's most consistent outside threats. His game could really flourish at LSU as he takes on more of a lead role for a transitioning roster.

Old school: UMass | New school: Texas

Mitchell earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors after leading UMass in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a sophomore. With two seasons of serious production for the Minutemen on his resume, there is little question the former top-100 prospect from the Class of 2019 is capable of making a difference on an NCAA Tournament team. At 6-9, Mitchell is a legit stretch big man and he'll have the chance to show it on a national stage at Texas.

Old school: North Carolina | New school: Mississippi State

Brooks had a disappointing 2020-21 season after he was a force in the 2019-20 season. But the 6-10 forward will have a great chance to be an all-SEC performer during his super senior season at Mississippi State. His father is an assistant coach, and Brooks should help elevate the Bulldogs after they finished 8-10 in the SEC this season.

12. Marcus Bagley

Old school: Arizona State | New school: Uncommited

Injuries limited Bagley to just 12 games as a freshman, but the 6-8 forward showed glimpses of why he was considered the No. 29 overall player in the Class of 2020 by the 247Sports Composite. Bagley hit 34.7% of his 3-pointers and produced a couple of double-doubles during his limited season. Bagley could end up as a first-round draft pick, so his entry into the portal feels like more of a backup plan.

13. Liam Robbins

Old school: Minnesota | New school: Vanderbilt

Robbins began his college career at Drake in the midst of a physical transformation that saw him evolve from pudgy, unranked prospect into an interesting project player. By the end of his sophomore year with the Bulldogs, he was one of the best players in the Missouri Valley Conference. He dealt with foul trouble and a nagging ankle injury with Minnesota this past season, but his game translated well to the Big Ten when he was on the court. Though already 22, Robbins will have two season of eligibility remaining.

14. DeVante Jones

Old school: Coastal Carolina | New school: Michigan

Jones earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors in the 2020-21 season while averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals for a team that finished 18-8. Though his prolific scoring stands out, Jones should be able to adopt more of a distributor role for a Wolverines squad that will again be loaded with talent.

Old school: East Carolina | New school: Virginia

Gardner is a 6-7 forward who averaged 18 points per game in three seasons at ECU while working almost exclusively inside the arc. He's also a good rebounder who should be able to produce at a high level in a tougher conference.

Old school: Davidson | New school: Kentucky

Grady became the sixth player in Davidson history to reach the 2,000 point mark this season The 6-6 guard is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter on 656 attempts, and he shot a career-best 38.2% on a career-high 6.9 attempts this season. Kentucky needs more shooting, and Grady should be able to provide some.

Old school: Penn State | New school: Florida

Jones led Penn State in scoring this past season as a junior and is a career 37.6% 3-point shooter who takes good care of the basketball. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention who will be tasked with helping replace the production of Tre Mann.

Old school: West Virginia | New school: Kentucky

Tshiebwe is a classic big man with little offensive range but the muscle and skill to do damage in the paint. He was great for West Virginia as a freshman before the paint got too crowded. The No. 31 prospect from the Class of 2019 will be a big help for Kentucky.

Old school: Pittsburgh | New school: Indiana

Indiana is getting a player who has averaged 13.7 points, 4.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during 81 career starts at an ACC school. Johnson is only a career 33.6% outside shooter and has been turnover-prone. But he grew as a distributor this season, and if first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson can cast him in the correct role, he will be a valuable contributor for the Hoosiers next season.

20. Dawson Garcia

Old school: Marquette | New school: Uncommitted

Garcia averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a freshman at Marquette while earning Big East All-Freshman honors. The 6-11 forward is a true stretch big who shot 35.6% from 3-point range last season while starting 27 games. The former top-40 prospect appears poised to develop into an all-conference performer wherever he ends up.

21. Dylan Disu

Old school: Vanderbilt | New school: Texas

Disu recorded six double-doubles in 17 games during a great sophomore season that was cut short due to injury. The 6-9 forward also demonstrated an improving outside shot by knocking down 36.9% of his 3-point attempts. With three seasons left to play, he's got the potential to be an all-conference performer and, potentially, an NBA Draft prospect.

Syracuse's Quincy Guerrier is part of a huge transfer class heading to Oregon. USATSI

22. Quincy Guerrier

Old school: Syracuse | New school: Oregon

Guerrier is a former four-star prospect who took major strides as a sophomore at Syracuse. The 6-7 forward averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while earning third-team All-ACC honors. His outside shot is still developing, but Guerrier's size and versatility make him a high-profile addition to an Oregon team that is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance.

Old school: Iowa State | New school: Gonzaga

Bolton led Iowa State in scoring during an abysmal 2-22 season that led to Steve Prohm's dismissal as coach. In a season at Penn State and two with the Cyclones, the 6-3 guard has always averaged double figures and has increased his productivity as a distributor and rebounder each season. He may be more of a role player for a loaded Gonzaga team, but he'll be a nice boost to a national title contender.

Old school: South Dakota | New school: Arkansas

Umude racked up more than 1,500 points in his four-year South Dakota career and averaged 21.5 points this season. That was second in the Summit League behind Oral Roberts star Max Abmas. Deciphering how Umude's prolific offensive numbers would translate to a power conference is tricky since he's just a career 34.2% 3-point shooter. However, his 6-6 frame, quality rebounding and eye-catching production from this past season are tough to ignore. Plus, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman knows what he's doing in the transfer game.

25. De'Vion Harmon

Old school: Oklahoma | New school: Oregon

Oklahoma's second-leading scorer from this past season took major strides as a sophomore and decided to enter the portal as the Sooners transitioned from Lon Kruger to Porter Moser. Harmon, a 6-2 guard, was a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class and should be a key piece in the backcourt for an Oregon program that often relies heavily on transfers.

26. Bryce Thompson

Old school: Kansas | New school: Oklahoma State

Injuries slowed the No. 21 overall prospect from the Class of 2020 during his freshman season, but Thompson's potential remains tantalizing. The 6-5 combo guard could end up like Quentin Grimes and turn into a star in his next stop.

27. Earl Timberlake

Old school: Miami | New school: Memphis

Timberlake played only seven games for Miami as a freshman after arriving as the No. 35 player in the 2020 class. First, he was slowed by an ankle injury, and then he was ruled out for the season in February due to a shoulder injury. If he can regain his physical form, Timberlake should be a starter for a Memphis team with with NCAA Tournament aspirations in coach Penny Hardaway's fourth season.

28. Myles Johnson

Old school: Rutgers | New school: UCLA

Johnson emerged as one of the Big Ten's best shot blockers this season while helping Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1983. He's not much of an offensive weapon, but his defense and rebounding are appealing, and his size is exactly what UCLA needs.

Old school: Kansas City | New school: Florida

McKissic led Kansas City in scoring at 17.2 points per game this season, but defense is actually his calling card. The 6-3 guard was the Summit League's Defensive Player of the Year. Not bad for a player who also hit 42.9% of his 3-point attempts.

30. Kadary Richmond

Old school: Syracuse | New school: Seton Hall

Richmond played solid two-way basketball off the bench for Syracuse as a freshman after entering as a top-100 prospect in the Class of 2020. The 6-5 wing possesses great upside and will be a force for Seton Hall if his 3-point shot continues to develop.

Old school: Miami | New school: Arkansas

Lykes played just two games in the 2020-21 season as he battled an ankle injury. But the 5-7 guard has a 92-game body of work from Miami that suggests he'll transition to the SEC with no problem. Lykes averaged 16.2 points as a sophomore and 15.4 as a junior while improving his 3-point shooting from 31.8% to 38.1%.

32. Oumar Ballo

Old school: Gonzaga | New school: Arizona

Ballo appeared in 24 games for Gonzaga this season but averaged just 6.3 minutes per game as the Bulldogs employed a lean rotation. With the Zags' front court set to remain crowded, the former top-100 center is following Tommy Lloyd to Arizona, where he should play a much larger role.

Old school: Creighton | New school: Texas

Bishop's role and productivity increased each of his three seasons at Creighton, and he made an incredibly efficient 68.1% of his shots on 6.7 attempts per game in the 2020-21 season. He played as an undersized center for the Bluejays and thrived in that role because of his athleticism.

Old school: Northeastern | New school: Michigan State

The CAA Defensive Player of the Year was an offensive star for Northeastern as well. His two-way game and distributing ability ought to make him a starter for the Spartans next season.

35. Nimari Burnett

Old school: Texas Tech | New school: Alabama

Burnett came to Texas Tech as the No. 34 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class but left in January after just 12 games. The 6-4 guard didn't do much in the 17.7 minutes per game he played with the Red Raiders, but his status as a former McDonald's All-American suggests he could still develop into a great college player.

Old school: Pittsburgh | New school: Arkansas

The 6-6 guard took his offense to a new level in the 2020-21 season by averaging 14.4 points in 16 games for the Panthers. Toney also improved his 3-point shooting to a serviceable 34%. His improved offensive game and size on the wing should make him a good fit for Arkansas' style.

Old school: Toledo | New school: Arizona State

Jackson won MAC Player of the Year honors after averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for a Toledo squad that won the league's regular-season title. In 127 games over four years with the Rockets, Jackson has racked up 1,817 career points, and he should be able to help an Arizona State team looking to rebound after a disappointing season.

Old school: Florida | New school: Louisville

Louisville ranked 330th nationally in 3-pointers made per game (5.4) and 303rd in percentage (30.8%), so the addition of Locke is a godsend for the Cardinals. The former top-100 prospect is a career 40.4% 3-point shooter on 538 career attempts. That is unquestionably his primary skill, and it's one Louisville desperately needs.

Fatts Russell heads to the Big Ten this season. USATSI

Old school: Rhode Island | New school: Maryland

Russell struggled to make shots in his senior season at Rhode Island amid some nagging injuries, but the 5-10 point guard can ease back on the throttle some at Maryland and take on more of a distributor role. If he can recapture the 35.7% 3-point shooting mark he posted as a junior, he'll be a tremendous help for the Terrapins.

40. Caleb Mills

Old school: Houston | New school: Florida State

Mills committed to the Seminoles in January after appearing in just four games for Houston this season. He was the AAC Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 13.2 points for the Cougars as a freshman, but it's possible he could end up as just another cog in Leonard Hamilton's deep rotation.

41. Justin Powell

Old school: Auburn | New school: Tennessee

Powell played just 10 games as a freshman at Auburn before a concussion ended his season. But the former three-star prospect looked like a budding star at times as he shot 44.2% from 3-point range while also collecting 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He should have no problem carving out a role at Tennessee.

Old school: Rutgers | New school: Oregon

After spending his first two seasons at Texas, Young emerged as a star for the first Rutgers team since 1983 to win an NCAA Tournament game. The 6-2 guard will be a sixth-year senior and should start for an Oregon squad that is replacing its top-three scorers.

43. K.D. Johnson

Old school: Georgia | New school: Auburn

Johnson became eligible during the second half of his freshman season and shined against SEC competition to the tune of 13.5 points per game on 38.7% 3-point shooting off the bench. He's 6-1 and didn't play much point guard with Sahvir Wheeler on the roster, but Johnson should be a key part of Auburn's effort to get back on track.

Brady Manek could be a big addition to the UNC roster. USATSI

44. Brady Manek

Old school: Oklahoma | New school: North Carolina

Manek racked up 1,459 points while averaging double figures in each of his four seasons with Oklahoma. The 6-9 forward is a career 37.4% 3-point shooter with a nice offensive game who figures to play a key role for a UNC team that is losing a lot from its frontcourt.

45. Emanuel Miller

Old school: Texas A&M | New school: TCU

Miller is joining a deep group of transfers at TCU that includes Damion Baugh from Memphis, Micah Peavy from Texas Tech and Maxwell Evans from Vanderbilt. The 6-7 forward averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds at Texas A&M as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season and should be nice addition for a Horned Frogs squad looking for traction in the Big 12.

Old school: Missouri | New school: LSU

The 6-2 junior started all 26 games for Missouri this season as a junior and averaged 13.6 points per game. However, he shot a career-low 38.6% from the floor and is just a career 33% 3-point shooter. Pinson is capable of scoring in bunches when hot, though, and he should be a helpful player so long as he's not asked to be the primary distributor for his new team.

Old school: Memphis | New school: USC

Ellis offered up flashes of offensive greatness in two seasons at Memphis, such as when he scored 27 points against Houston in the AAC Tournament this year. The former top-40 prospect from the Class of 2019 improved his 3-point shooting as a sophomore and could be more of a primary scoring option at USC.

48. CJ Frederick

Old school: Iowa | New school: Kentucky

In two seasons at Iowa, Frederick proved himself to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the country by making 46.6% of his long-range attempts in 52 starts with the Hawkeyes. The 6-3 wing is also skilled enough to score in other ways and should have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

49. Micah Peavy

Old school: Texas Tech | New school: TCU

A top-50 prospect from the 2020 class, Peavy started 25 games for Texas Tech as a freshman. Though he attempted just three 3-pointers the entire season, Peavy could be a solid college player for years to come because of his physicality and versatility.

50. DJ Jeffries

Old school: Memphis | New school: Mississippi State

Jeffries showed tremendous promise as a freshman before a knee injury ended his season after 19 games. He averaged 25.6 minutes per game this season but wasn't quite able to recapture his earlier production. Still, there is plenty to like about the frame and game of this 6-7 former four-star prospect who can score at all three levels.

Old school: Sam Houston State | New school: SMU

Nutall made 37.2% of his 3-point attempts as a junior this season and led Sam Houston State with 19.3 points per game. The AAC isn't known as an offensively explosive league, and Nutall should help the Mustangs put some points on the board.

Old school: Maryland | New school: Marquette

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is headed to Marquette to help first-year coach Shaka Smart get the Golden Eagles going. Morsell's outside shot never materialized in four seasons with the Terrapins, but the 6-5 guard is an elite defensive stopper who should provide veteran leadership for a roster in transition.

Old school: Furman | New school: Alabama

At 6-8 and with a proven 3-point shot, Gurley should be able to play multiple positions for the Crimson Tide and help provide the floor spacing that is critical to success in Alabama's 3-point heavy system. After redshirting his first year at Furman, he'll be a fifth-year junior who brings veteran production.

54. Phlandrous Fleming

Old school: Charleston Southern | New school: Florida

Fleming is Florida's second transfer commitment who was both his team's leading scorer and the defensive player of the year in his old league, joining Kansas City's Brandon McKissic in that category. Fleming's accolades came in the Big South, where he averaged 20.1 points and 1.8 steals this past season for Charleston Southern.

Old school: Indiana | New school: Virginia

Franklin hit 42.4% of his 3-pointers and averaged 11.4 points per game for Indiana as a sophomore and should be an immediate contributor for a revamped Virginia squad. He should also fit in well with the Cavaliers' defense-first emphasis.

Old school: Siena | New school: Penn State

With a career average of 6.1 assists per game and a career 3-point shooting mark of 36%, Pickett should be a productive addition for the Nittany Lions as they regroup under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. The 6-4 guard was the MAAC Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season.

Old school: Drake | New school: Kansas

With star wing ShanQuan Hemphill limited by injury and starting point guard Roman Penn out with a broken foot, Drake turned to Yesufu late in the season, and he delivered. After playing a bench role for the first season and a half of his career, the explosive 6-foot guard averaged 23.2 points in Drake's final nine games and turned in one of the best dunks of the NCAA Tournament in a First Four victory over Wichita State.

58. Sahvir Wheeler

Old school: Georgia | New school: Kentucky

Wheeler finished fifth nationally with 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore while starting all 26 games for the Bulldogs in his second season with the program. The 5-10 former four-star prospect could end up coming off the bench for Kentucky, but he'll be a valuable addition as the Wildcats seek to bounce back from a disappointing season.

59. AJ Bramah

Old school: Robert Morris | New school: Nevada

Bramah averaged 21 points and 10.3 rebounds in 12 games this season as a 6-7 wing. Predicting how that production will translate to a higher level for a player with no outside shot is tough, but Bramah should be a key player for Nevada after previously committing to Arizona State.

Old school: Georgia | New school: Dayton

Camara's usage improved considerably as a sophomore this past season, and the 6-8 forward responded by making 55.3% of his 2-point attempts. His outside shot remains a work in progress, but Camara's athleticism and prowess on the boards make him a nice addition for Dayton.

61. Kyler Edwards

Old school: Texas Tech | New school: Houston

Edwards hit 41.8% of his 3-pointers this season while starting 26 games for the Red Raiders. With three years of experience under his belt, including 12 points scored in the 2019 national title game, Edwards is a proven commodity in the combo guard slot who defends well and should be able to help a Houston program that relies heavily on transfers.

Old school: Indiana | New school: Providence

Durham averaged a career-best 11.3 points as a senior for Indiana. After shooting 38% from 3-point range in the past two seasons, he should provide a nice boost for a Providence squad that ranked 261st nationally in 3-point percentage at 32% this past season.

63. Pelle Larsson

Old school: Utah | New school: Arizona

Larsson's strong freshman campaign at Utah went relatively unnoticed because of Utah's struggles in a conference that was undervalued for much of the season. However, the 6-5 guard from Sweden showed he is a high-major player by averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor. Larsson's 46.3% 3-point shooting clip was particularly impressive, and if he can improve his distribution skills, he could be an all-conference type of player.

Old school: Marshall | New school: Louisville

West handed out six assists per game and hit 40.8% of his 3-pointers for Marshall this season. A Louisville team that needs more shooters snatched him up quickly.

65. Jordan Brown

Old school: Arizona | New school: Louisiana

The former five-star big man from the class of 2018 finally found a nice role at Arizona this past season after starting out at Nevada in 2018-19 and sitting out as a transfer in 2019-20. Brown averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 19.6 minutes for the Wildcats while earning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Old school: Duke | New school: Oklahoma

As a three-star prospect in the Class of 2017, Goldwire was never expected to be a star. Instead, he developed into a reliable role player in four years with the Blue Devils. The 6-2 guard is a solid defender, as evidenced by the fact that he averaged 2.2 steals per game this season, and he could take on an increased offensive role with the Sooners.

67. Cedric Russell

Old school: Louisiana | New school: Uncommitted

Russell entered the portal on June 30, sneaking in just ahead of the July 1 deadline for players wishing to receive immediate eligibility. The 6-2 guard was a first-team All-Sun Belt performer as a senior this past season, averaging 17.2 points on 40% 3-point shooting for a team that finished 17-9. In a season-opening game against Baylor, Russell poured in 26 points on 10 of 17 shooting against the eventual national champions.

Old school: South Alabama | New school: Washington State

Washington State will be Flowers' third collegiate stop after he evolved into a solid scorer at Western Michigan and then led the Sun Belt in scoring at South Alabama this past season. Flowers may not get 15.3 shots per game with the Cougars like he did this season, but he's an efficient 3-point shooter who will provide WSU with a nice offensive boost.

Old school: Michigan State | New school: Mississippi State

The former top-40 prospect from the 2019 class has yet to put everything together and is clearly not a natural point guard. But the 6-2 Detroit native shows flashes of greatness that can perhaps be unlocked with greater regularity in a new locale.

70. Marcus Williams

Old school: Wyoming | New school: Texas A&M

The 6-2 Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for a team that made a major turnaround under first-year coach Jeff Linder. He will be a key part of Buzz Williams' efforts to get Texas A&M turned around.

Old school: Eastern Washington | New school: Oklahoma

Placing too much emphasis on a single game is a scouting pitfall, but if Groves is half the player he appeared to be in Eastern Washington's loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament, then he can contribute at the high-major level. The 6-9 junior went off for 35 points in the loss and averaged 17.2 points for the season. He is a 37.6% career 3-point shooter.

72. Cole Swider

Old school: Villanova | New school: Syracuse

Swider is a former top-50 prospect with three seasons of high-level experience, primarily as a reserve at Villanova. As a stretch four who hit 40.2% of his 3-point attempts, Swider should fit well in Syracuse's offensive system. He'll need to pick up his rebounding rate while playing in coach Jim Boeheim's zone defense.

Old school: Iowa State | New school: Kansas

Coleman-Lands is a career 37% 3-point shooter in five and a half seasons of college basketball and will certainly provide Kansas with a veteran presence. The Jayhawks will be his fourth team as he transfers in from Iowa State. The 6-4 guard dropped 20 points in consecutive games against KU in February.

Old school: Boston College | New school: Arizona State

After leading Boston College in scoring this season, Heath is headed to Arizona State. Heath needs to improve his assist-to-turnover ratio and shooting efficiency, but he's shown the ability to score against quality opposition.

75. Alzonzo Verge Jr.

Old school: Arizona State | New school: Uncommitted

Verge is a former junior college transfer who averaged 14 points per game in two seasons with the Sun Devils. A career 3-point shooting mark of 31.2% at ASU isn't great for the 6-2 guard, but Verge is a proven offensive producer who will be a big boost to the right team.

76. Paul Atkinson

Old school: Yale | New school: Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish need help on the interior, and Atkinson should be able to provide some. The 2019-20 Ivy League Player of the Year is an efficient interior scorer.

77. Jaemyn Brakefield

Old school: Duke | New school: Ole Miss

Brakefield was the No. 42 overall player in the Class of 2020 but logged just 12.5 minutes per game for a subpar Duke team as a freshman. Perhaps a fresh start will help the 6-8 forward unlock the potential that largely remained dormant as he struggled for playing time this past season.

Old school: Penn State | New school: Ohio State

Wheeler made the Big Ten all-defensive team after averaging 1.8 steals for Penn State as a senior and was also the Nittany Lions' assists leader. He's not much of a scorer, but he's evolved into a serviceable 3-point shooter, and Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann saw Wheeler play enough to know he can contribute for the Buckeyes.

79. Wendell Green

Old school: Eastern Kentucky | New school: Auburn

The 5-11 guard landed on the All-OVC First Team after averaging 15.8 points, five assists and 1.6 steals as a freshman. Green's scoring average ranked tied for sixth among all freshmen nationally and first among OVC freshmen. He was second in the OVC among all players in the conference in assists and will be a key part of Auburn's remade roster.

80. Moussa Cisse

Old school: Memphis | New school: Uncommitted

After reclassifying from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020, Cisse struggled offensively for Memphis as a freshman. However, the 6-10 center owns an incredible wingspan and blocked 1.6 shots per game in just 18.6 minutes per contest, and has enough upside to become an impact college player in the right spot. He's also going through the NBA Draft process.

Old school: Boston College | New school: East Carolina

Tabbs has been through a knee injury that forced him to miss the 2019-20 season, and he played just 12 games this season before receiving a suspension for violation of COVID-19 protocols. But if he's healthy, Tabbs could be an all-conference performer in the AAC after averaging 13.9 points as a freshman in the 2018-19 season.

82. Davion Warren

Old school: Hampton | New school: Texas Tech

Warren scored 21.2 points per game for Hampton this past season on 16.4 shots per game, and the 6-6 wing racked up 2.1 steals per game as well. He initially committed to Memphis but announced on April 26 that he would be considering other options and then committed to Texas Tech.

83. Keith Williams

Old school: Cincinnati | New school: Uncommitted

Williams led Cincinnati in scoring at 14.3 points per game during his senior season and was a late entry to the portal on June 29. The 6-5 guard is just a career 29.4% 3-point shooter, but he's a seasoned player who could play off the bench for a high-caliber NCAA Tournament team.

Old school: Colorado | New school: George Mason

After averaging 9.3 points on 40% 3-point shooting in his senior season at Colorado, Schwartz is reuniting with former Buffaloes assistant Kim English as English starts his head coaching career. Schwartz is a physical wing who could be in for a big season in the Atlantic 10.

Old school: George Washington | New school: Minnesota

Battle is among the incoming envoy at Minnesota that will be tasked with helping first-year coach Ben Johnson turn things around. The 6-7 forward shot 36.3% from 3-point range in two seasons at George Washington and upped his scoring average to 17.3 points this season.