Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.

His commitment to Kentucky follows Saturday's news that former UK point guard commitment Nolan Hickman is headed to Gonzaga. Hickman's departure from UK's 2021 class followed the news that five-star prospect TyTy Washington will play for the Wildcats. Washington is the No. 11 overall player and No. 3-ranked point guard in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and should slot in as the team's starting point guard next season.

However, Wheeler's two seasons of SEC experience will make him a valuable member of Kentucky's rotation as the Wildcats look to rebound from a dismal 9-16 campaign last season that saw the team struggle offensively without a natural point guard.

New players continue entering the transfer portal each day and others are choosing their new homes. Keeping track of all the action is a headache for college coaches whose full-time jobs are devoted largely to roster management. But for common fans, keeping tabs on all the moves can be nearly impossible. For the sake of simplifying that task, we have compiled a list here of the sport's top committed transfers.

These rankings are shifting and expanding over time to accommodate new commitments and unintentional omissions from a crop of well over 1,000 Division I players who are on the move. But for now, here's a glance at how things at the top transfers who have committed to new schools for the 2021-22 season.

1. Walker Kessler

Old school: North Carolina | New school: Auburn

Kessler got off to a slow start at UNC due to COVID-19 protocols that put him behind a few other high-quality bigs in the rotation. But once Kessler got a chance to shine late in the season, it became clear why he was ranked the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2020 in the 247Sports Composite. For example, the 7-footer scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting in a season-high 24 minutes during a win over Florida State on Feb. 27. There is a college basketball star -- and potential future NBA player -- waiting to blossom inside that lanky frame at Auburn.

Old school: Georgetown | New school: Maryland

Wahab was a key force in Georgetown's run through the Big East Tournament as he began playing the best basketball of his two-year college career. Now Wahab and his 6-11 frame are headed to a Maryland team that was clearly undersized last season.

Old school: California | New school: San Diego State

Bradley is a bucket-getter who is built like a linebacker. He has been filling up box scores in the Pac-12 for three seasons with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 40.2% and also uses his physicality to reach the free-throw line with regularity.

4. Timmy Allen

Old school: Utah | New school: Texas

Allen is a first-team All-Pac-12 performer who has been a steady scorer and rebounder in 82 career starts for the Utes. The 6-6 forward also averaged 3.9 assists per game this past season. At his height, he needs to develop a better outside shot in order to increase his NBA appeal. In the meantime, he'll be a key player wherever he lands.

5. James Akinjo

Old school: Arizona | New school: Baylor

Akinjo averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists on 40.8% 3-point shooting at Arizona this season after transferring in from Georgetown. The 6-1 guard will likely need a waiver for immediate eligibility at Baylor. But whenever he does suit up for the Bears, you can rest assured he'll be an impact player. No one is better at taking transfer guards and turning them into national stars than Baylor coach Scott Drew.

6. Adam Miller

Old school: Illinois | New school: LSU

Miller played a key supporting role beside stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn during a 24-7 season that saw Illinois earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The former No. 33 overall prospect from the Class of 2020 started every game for the Illini and was among the team's most consistent outside threats. His game could really flourish at LSU as he takes on more of a lead role for a transitioning roster.

Old school: North Carolina | New school: Mississippi State

Brooks had a disappointing 2020-21 season after he was a force in the 2019-20 season. But the 6-10 forward will have a great chance to be an all-SEC performer during his super senior season at Mississippi State. His father is an assistant coach, and Brooks should help elevate the Bulldogs after they finished 8-10 in the SEC this season.

8. Liam Robbins

Old school: Minnesota | New school: Vanderbilt

Robbins began his college career at Drake in the midst of a physical transformation that saw him evolve from pudgy, unranked prospect into something of an interesting project for a mid-major school. By the end of his sophomore year with the Bulldogs, he was one of the best players in the Missouri Valley Conference. He dealt with foul trouble and a nagging ankle injury with Minnesota this past season, but his game translated well to the Big Ten when he was on the court. Though already 22, Robbins will have two season of eligibility remaining.

9. DeVante Jones

Old school: Coastal Carolina | New school: Michigan

Jones earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors in the 2020-21 season while averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals for a team that finished 18-8. Though his prolific scoring stands out, Jones should be able to adopt more of a distributor role for a Wolverines squad that will again be loaded with talent.

Old school: East Carolina | New school: Virginia

Gardner is a 6-7 forward who averaged 18 points per game in three seasons at ECU while working almost exclusively inside the arc. He's also a good rebounder who should be able to produce at a high level in a tougher conference.

Old school: Pittsburgh | New school: Indiana

Indiana is getting a player who has averaged 13.7 points, 4.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during 81 career starts at an ACC school. Johnson is only a career 33.6% outside shooter and has been turnover-prone. But he grew as a distributor this season, and if first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson can cast him in the correct role, he will be a valuable contributor for the Hoosiers next season.

12. Myreon Jones

Old school: Penn State | New school: Florida

Jones led Penn State in scoring this past season as a junior and is a career 37.6% 3-point shooter who takes good care of the basketball. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention who will be tasked with helping replace the production of Tre Mann.

Old school: Davidson | New school: Kentucky

Grady became the sixth player in Davidson history to reach the 2,000 point mark this season The 6-6 guard is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter on 656 attempts, and he shot a career-best 38.2% on a career-high 6.9 attempts this season. Kentucky needs more shooting, and Grady should be able to provide some.

Oscar Tshiebwe was off to stellar freshman season before leaving West Virginia USATSI

Old school: West Virginia | New school: Kentucky

Tshiebwe is a classic big man with little offensive range but the muscle and skill to do damage in the paint. He was great for West Virginia as a freshman before the paint got too crowded. The No. 31 prospect from the Class of 2019 will be a big help for Kentucky.

15. Dylan Disu

Old school: Vanderbilt | New school: Texas

Disu recorded six double-doubles in 17 games during a great sophomore season that was cut short due to injury. The 6-9 forward also demonstrated an improving outside shot by knocking down 36.9% of his 3-point attempts. With three seasons left to play, he's got the potential to be an all-conference performer and, potentially, an NBA Draft prospect.

Old school: Iowa State | New school: Gonzaga

Bolton led Iowa State in scoring during an abysmal 2-22 season that led to Steve Prohm's dismissal as coach. In a season at Penn State and two with the Cyclones, the 6-3 guard has always averaged double figures and has increased his productivity as a distributor and rebounder each season. He may be more of a role player for a loaded Gonzaga team, but he'll be a nice boost to a national title contender.

Old school: South Dakota | New school: Arkansas

Umude racked up more than 1,500 points in his four-year South Dakota career and averaged 21.5 points this season. That was second in the Summit League behind Oral Roberts star Max Abmas. Deciphering how Umude's prolific offensive numbers would translate to a power conference is tricky since he's just a career 34.2% 3-point shooter. However, his 6-6 frame, quality rebounding and eye-catching production from this past season are tough to ignore. Plus, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman knows what he's doing in the transfer game.

18. De'Vion Harmon

Old school: Oklahoma | New school: Oregon

Oklahoma's second-leading scorer from this past season took major strides as a sophomore and decided to enter the portal as the Sooners transitioned from Lon Kruger to Porter Moser. Harmon, a 6-2 guard, was a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class and should be a key piece in the backcourt for an Oregon program that often relies heavily on transfers.

19. Bryce Thompson

Old school: Kansas | New school: x

Injuries slowed the No. 21 overall prospect from the class of 2020 during his freshman season, but Thompson's potential remains tantalizing. The 6-5 combo guard could end up like Quentin Grimes and turn into a star in his next stop.

20. Earl Timberlake

Old school: Miami | New school: Memphis

Timberlake played only seven games for Miami as a freshman after arriving as the No. 35 player in the 2020 class. First, he was slowed by an ankle injury, and then he was ruled out for the season in February due to a shoulder injury. If he can regain his physical form, Timberlake should be a starter for a Memphis team with with NCAA Tournament aspirations in coach Penny Hardaway's fourth season.

21. Myles Johnson

Old school: Rutgers | New school: UCLA

Johnson emerged as one of the Big Ten's best shot blockers this season while helping Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1983. He's not much of an offensive weapon, but his defense and rebounding are appealing, and his size is exactly what UCLA needs.

Old school: Kansas City | New school: Florida

McKissic led Kansas City in scoring at 17.2 points per game this season, but defense is actually his calling card. The 6-3 guard was the Summit League's Defensive Player of the Year. Not bad for a player who also hit 42.9% of his 3-point attempts.

23. Kadary Richmond

Old school: Syracuse | New school: Seton Hall

Richmond played solid two-way basketball off the bench for Syracuse as a freshman after entering as a top-100 prospect in the Class of 2020. The 6-5 wing possesses great upside and will be a force for Seton Hall if his 3-point shot continues to develop.

Old school: Miami | New school: Arkansas

Lykes played just two games in the 2020-21 season as he battled an ankle injury. But the 5-7 guard has a 92-game body of work from Miami that suggests he'll transition to the SEC with no problem. Lykes averaged 16.2 points as a sophomore and 15.4 as a junior while improving his 3-point shooting from 31.8% to 38.1%.

25. Oumar Ballo

Old school: Gonzaga | New school: Arizona

Ballo appeared in 24 games for Gonzaga this season but averaged just 6.3 minutes per game as the Bulldogs employed a lean rotation. With the Zags' front court set to remain crowded, the former top-100 center is following Tommy Lloyd to Arizona, where he should play a much larger role.

Old school: Creighton | New school: Texas

Bishop's role and productivity increased each of his three seasons at Creighton, and he made an incredibly efficient 68.1% of his shots on 6.7 attempts per game in the 2020-21 season. He played as an undersized center for the Bluejays and thrived in that role because of his athleticism.

Old school: Northeastern | New school: Michigan State

The CAA Defensive Player of the Year was an offensive star for Northeastern as well. His two-way game and distributing ability ought to make him a starter for the Spartans next season.

28. Nimari Burnett

Old school: Texas Tech | New school: Alabama

Burnett came to Texas Tech as the No. 34 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class but left in January after just 12 games. The 6-4 guard didn't do much in the 17.7 minutes per game he played with the Red Raiders, but his status as a former McDonald's All-American suggests he could still develop into a great college player.

Old school: Pittsburgh | New school: Arkansas

The 6-6 guard took his offense to a new level in the 2020-21 season by averaging 14.4 points in 16 games for the Panthers. Toney also improved his 3-point shooting to a serviceable 34%. His improved offensive game and size on the wing should make him a good fit for Arkansas' style.

Old school: Toledo | New school: Arizona State

Jackson won MAC Player of the Year honors after averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for a Toledo squad that won the league's regular-season title. In 127 games over four years with the Rockets, Jackson has racked up 1,817 career points, and he should be able to help an Arizona State team looking to rebound after a disappointing season.

Old school: Florida | New school: Louisville

Louisville ranked 330th nationally in 3-pointers made per game (5.4) and 303rd in percentage (30.8%), so the addition of Locke is a godsend for the Cardinals. The former top-100 prospect is a career 40.4% 3-point shooter on 538 career attempts. That is unquestionably his primary skill, and it's one Louisville desperately needs.

Old school: Rhode Island | New school: Maryland

Russell struggled to make shots in his senior season at Rhode Island amid some nagging injuries, but the 5-10 point guard can ease back on the throttle some at Maryland and take on more of a distributor role. If he can recapture the 35.7% 3-point shooting mark he posted as a junior, he'll be a tremendous help for the Terrapins.

33. Caleb Mills

Old school: Houston | New school: Florida State

Mills committed to the Seminoles in January after appearing in just four games for Houston this season. He was the AAC Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 13.2 points for the Cougars as a freshman, but it's possible he could end up as just another cog in Leonard Hamilton's deep rotation.

34. Justin Powell

Old school: Auburn | New school: Tennessee

Powell played just 10 games as a freshman at Auburn before a concussion ended his season. But the former three-star prospect looked like a budding star at times as he shot 44.2% from 3-point range while also collecting 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He should have no problem carving out a role at Tennessee.

35. Brady Manek

Old school: Oklahoma | New school: North Carolina

Manek racked up 1,459 points while averaging double figures in each of his four seasons with Oklahoma. The 6-9 forward is a career 37.4% 3-point shooter with a nice offensive game who figures to play a key role for a UNC team that is losing a lot from its frontcourt.

36. Emanuel Miller

Old school: Texas A&M | New school: TCU

Miller is joining a deep group of transfers at TCU that includes Damion Baugh from Memphis, Micah Peavy from Texas Tech and Maxwell Evans from Vanderbilt. The 6-7 forward averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds at Texas A&M as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season and should be nice addition for a Horned Frogs squad looking for traction in the Big 12.

Old school: Missouri | New school: LSU

The 6-2 junior started all 26 games for Missouri this season as a junior and averaged 13.6 points per game. However, he shot a career-low 38.6% from the floor and is just a career 33% 3-point shooter. Pinson is capable of scoring in bunches when hot, though, and he should be a helpful player so long as he's not asked to be the primary distributor for his new team.

Old school: Memphis | New school: USC

Ellis offered up flashes of offensive greatness in two seasons at Memphis, such as when he scored 27 points against Houston in the AAC Tournament this year. The former top-40 prospect from the Class of 2019 improved his 3-point shooting as a sophomore and could be more of a primary scoring option at USC.

39. CJ Frederick

Old school: Iowa | New school: Kentucky

In two seasons at Iowa, Frederick proved himself to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the country by making 46.6% of his long-range attempts in 52 starts with the Hawkeyes. The 6-3 wing is also skilled enough to score in other ways and should have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

40. Micah Peavy

Old school: Texas Tech | New school: TCU

A top-50 prospect from the 2020 class, Peavy started 25 games for Texas Tech as a freshman. Though he attempted just three 3-pointers the entire season, Peavy could be a solid college player for years to come because of his physicality and versatility.

41. DJ Jeffries

Old school: Memphis | New school: Mississippi State

Jeffries showed tremendous promise as a freshman before a knee injury ended his season after 19 games. He averaged 25.6 minutes per game this season but wasn't quite able to recapture his earlier production. Still, there is plenty to like about the frame and game of this 6-7 former four-star prospect who can score at all three levels.

Old school: Sam Houston State | New school: SMU

Nutall made 37.2% of his 3-point attempts as a junior this season and led Sam Houston State with 19.3 points per game. The AAC isn't known as an offensively explosive league, and Nutall should help the Mustangs put some points on the board.

Old school: Furman | New school: Alabama

At 6-8 and with a proven 3-point shot, Gurley should be able to play multiple positions for the Crimson Tide and help provide the floor spacing that is critical to success in Alabama's 3-point heavy system. After redshirting his first year at Furman, he'll be a fifth-year junior who brings veteran production.

44. Phlandrous Fleming

Old school: Charleston Southern | New school: Florida

Fleming is Florida's second transfer commitment who was both his team's leading scorer and the defensive player of the year in his old league, joining Kansas City's Brandon McKissic in that category. Fleming's accolades came in the Big South, where he averaged 20.1 points and 1.8 steals this past season for Charleston Southern.

Old school: Indiana | New school: Virginia

Franklin hit 42.4% of his 3-pointers and averaged 11.4 points per game for Indiana as a sophomore and should be an immediate contributor for a revamped Virginia squad. He should also fit in well with the Cavaliers' defense-first emphasis.

Old school: Siena | New school: Penn State

With a career average of 6.1 assists per game and a career 3-point shooting mark of 36%, Pickett should be a productive addition for the Nittany Lions as they regroup under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. The 6-4 guard was the MAAC Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season.

Old school: Drake | New school: Kansas

With star wing ShanQuan Hemphill limited by injury and starting point guard Roman Penn out with a broken foot, Drake turned to Yesufu late in the season, and he delivered. After playing a bench role for the first season and a half of his career, the explosive 6-foot guard averaged 23.2 points in Drake's final nine games and turned in one of the best dunks of the NCAA Tournament in a First Four victory over Wichita State.

48. Sahvir Wheeler

Old school: Georgia | New school: Kentucky

Wheeler finished fifth nationally with 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore while starting all 26 games for the Bulldogs in his second season with the program. The 5-10 former four-star prospect could end up coming off the bench for Kentucky, but he'll be a valuable addition as the Wildcats seek to bounce back from a disappointing season.

49. AJ Bramah

Old school: Robert Morris | New school: Arizona State

Bramah averaged 21 points and 10.3 rebounds in 12 games this season as a 6-7 wing. Predicting how that production will translate to the Pac-12 for a player with no outside shot is tough, but you can't blame Arizona State for taking a swing.

Old school: Georgia | New school: Dayton

Camara's usage improved considerably as a sophomore this past season, and the 6-8 forward responded by making 55.3% of his 2-point attempts. His outside shot remains a work in progress, but Camara's athleticism and prowess on the boards make him a nice addition for Dayton.

51. Kyler Edwards

Old school: Texas Tech | New school: Houston

Edwards hit 41.8% of his 3-pointers this season while starting 26 games for the Red Raiders. With three years of experience under his belt, including 12 points scored in the 2019 national title game, Edwards is a proven commodity in the combo guard slot who defends well and should be able to help a Houston program that relies heavily on transfers.

Old school: Indiana | New school: Providence

Durham averaged a career-best 11.3 points as a senior for Indiana. After shooting 38% from 3-point range in the past two seasons, he should provide a nice boost for a Providence squad that ranked 261st nationally in 3-point percentage at 32% this past season.

53. Pelle Larsson

Old school: Utah | New school: Arizona

Larsson's strong freshman campaign at Utah went relatively unnoticed because of Utah's struggles in a conference that was undervalued for much of the season. However, the 6-5 guard from Sweden showed he is a high-major player by averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor. Larsson's 46.3% 3-point shooting clip was particularly impressive, and if he can improve his distribution skills, he could be an all-conference type of player.

Old school: Marshall | New school: Louisville

West handed out six assists per game and hit 40.8% of his 3-pointers for Marshall this season. A Louisville team that needs more shooters snatched him up quickly.

Old school: Duke | New school: Oklahoma

As a three-star prospect in the Class of 2017, Goldwire was never expected to be a star. Instead, he developed into a reliable role player in four years with the Blue Devils. The 6-2 guard is a solid defender, as evidenced by the fact that he averaged 2.2 steals per game this season, and he could take on an increased offensive role with the Sooners.

Old school: South Alabama | New school: Washington State

Washington State will be Flowers' third collegiate stop after he evolved into a solid scorer at Western Michigan and then led the Sun Belt in scoring at South Alabama this past season. Flowers may not get 15.3 shots per game with the Cougars like he did this season, but he's an efficient 3-point shooter who will provide WSU with a nice offensive boost.

57. Marcus Williams

Old school: Wyoming | New school: Texas A&M

The 6-2 Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for a team that made a major turnaround under first-year coach Jeff Linder. He will be a key part of Buzz Williams' efforts to get Texas A&M turned around.

Old school: Eastern Washington | New school: Oklahoma

Placing too much emphasis on a single game is a scouting pitfall, but if Groves is half the player he appeared to be in Eastern Washington's loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament, then he can contribute at the high-major level. The 6-9 junior went off for 35 points in the loss and averaged 17.2 points for the season. He is a 37.6% career 3-point shooter.

59. Cole Swider

Old school: Villanova | New school: Syracuse

Swider is a former top-50 prospect with three seasons of high-level experience, primarily as a reserve at Villanova. As a stretch four who hit 40.2% of his 3-point attempts, Swider should fit well in Syracuse's offensive system. He'll need to pick up his rebounding rate while playing in coach Jim Boeheim's zone defense.

Old school: Boston College | New school: Arizona State

After leading Boston College in scoring this season, Heath is headed to Arizona State. Heath needs to improve his assist-to-turnover ratio and shooting efficiency, but he's shown the ability to score against quality opposition.

61. Paul Atkinson

Old school: Yale | New school: Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish need help on the interior, and Atkinson should be able to provide some. The 2019-20 Ivy League Player of the Year is an efficient interior scorer.

62. Jaemyn Brakefield

Old school: Duke | New school: Ole Miss

Brakefield was the No. 42 overall player in the Class of 2020 but logged just 12.5 minutes per game for a subpar Duke team as a freshman. Perhaps a fresh start will help the 6-8 forward unlock the potential that largely remained dormant as he struggled for playing time this past season.

Old school: Penn State | New school: Ohio State

Wheeler made the Big Ten all-defensive team after averaging 1.8 steals for Penn State as a senior and was also the Nittany Lions' assists leader. He's not much of a scorer, but he's evolved into a serviceable 3-point shooter, and Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann saw Wheeler play enough to know he can contribute for the Buckeyes.

Old school: Boston College | New school: East Carolina

Tabbs has been through a knee injury that forced him to miss the 2019-20 season, and he played just 12 games this season before receiving a suspension for violation of COVID-19 protocols. But if he's healthy, Tabbs could be an all-conference performer in the AAC after averaging 13.9 points as a freshman in the 2018-19 season.

65. Davion Warren

Old school: Hampton | New school: Texas Tech

Warren scored 21.2 points per game for Hampton this past season on 16.4 shots per game, and the 6-6 wing racked up 2.1 steals per game as well. He initially committed to Memphis but announced on April 26 that he would be considering other options and then committed to Texas Tech.

Old school: Colorado | New school: George Mason

After averaging 9.3 points on 40% 3-point shooting in his senior season at Colorado, Schwartz is reuniting with former Buffaloes assistant Kim English as English starts his head coaching career. Schwartz is a physical wing who could be in for a big season in the Atlantic 10.

Old school: George Washington | New school: Minnesota

Battle is among the incoming envoy at Minnesota that will be tasked with helping first-year coach Ben Johnson turn things around. The 6-7 forward shot 36.3% from 3-point range in two seasons at George Washington and upped his scoring average to 17.3 points this season.

68. David Jenkins Jr.

Old school: UNLV | New school: Utah

With top outside shooter Alfonso Plummer moving on, new Utah coach Craig Smith needed to add a 3-point shooter. He found one in Jenkins, who is a career 41.7% 3-point shooter in two seasons at South Dakota State and one at UNLV.

69. Devin Askew

Old school: Kentucky | New school: Texas

Considering how Johnny Juzang morphed from a role player into a star after leaving Kentucky after one season, it's worth wondering what Askew might accomplish in a new setting. His freshman season with the Wildcats was rough, but Askew is a former top-40 prospect who reclassified to enter college early. He could still blossom into an all-conference player over time.