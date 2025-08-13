Arizona officially unveiled a new McKale Center court design Thursday that goes deep into the state's identity. The revamp is anchored by a cactus, which had been absent from the court for more than 15 years. The design was decided on by a vote after fans were given four options.

All four possibilities reintroduced a cactus to the floor, but the winning choice displays it more prominently than the other options. The iconic plant rises from an off-center spot along the sideline alongside a mountain range and setting (or rising?) sun that gives off retro vibes.

"I was here in the 90's and that cactus logo meant something and was unique to Tucson…", Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said on the BearDown podcast. "I wanted to make sure our fan's voices were heard, and we listened to them."

The Arizona court redesign is one of several floor revamps that have come to college basketball in recent years that seek to forge a connection between schools and the settings they inhabit. In light of the Wildcats' newly unveiled floor, we set out to rank college basketball's best court designs.

1. Arizona

It's just that good. What the Wildcats officially unveiled this week is the new standard for court design in college basketball. It strikes the right mix of size, cultural connection and color without going overboard. Tucson's topography sets it apart from the rest of college basketball, and by tapping into that, the Wildcats are also tapping into nostalgia. The cactus was a part of the floor during legendary coach Lute Olson's tenure. In an era when everything feels corporatized and the sense of genuine authenticity and connection is fading from college sports, Arizona's new court looks like a stroke of sentimental genius.

2. St. John's

St. John's revealed a new court design at Carnesecca Arena for the 2023-24 season that showcases the New York City skyline. The buildings rise from the sideline, highlighted by One World Trade Center and its spire that reaches more than halfway out onto the floor. Depicted somewhat subtly on the right side of the skyline is the Statue of Liberty. The design reinforces that the Red Storm are NYC's college basketball team without doing too much. You won't get a seizure from trying to follow fast-paced action on this court.

3. George Washington

George Washington leaned into a city-themed court well before St. John's. Back in 2013, GW revealed a design highlighted by some of the most iconic structures in the nation's capital. The Revolutionaries play less than a mile from the White House. Considering the university is named for the United States' first president, this was an easy choice. After more than a decade, the design still holds up. In fact, GW added to it in 2019 by placing an outline of the city over mid-court.

4. FIU

FIU ranks near the top in terms of sheer boldness. For a program that plays inside the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, the theme works. The streak of water running the entire length of the court would be considered gimmicky and unnecessary for a high-major program. But at a Conference USA outfit that hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 1995, it's a fun attention-grabber.

5. Tennessee

The Volunteers brought their iconic checkerboard end zone over from Neyland Stadium and put the same design on the baseline of the basketball court. It's a unique look that jives perfectly with the school's identity. The floor's name of the "The Summitt" is also a fitting tribute to legendary women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.