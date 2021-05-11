After scoring 1,754 points in four seasons at Arizona State and earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors the past two seasons, guard Remy Martin has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot floor general previously announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft as well.

Should Martin withdraw from draft consideration, he would be one of the most-coveted transfers on the market in college basketball this offseason after averaging 19.1 points per game in each of the past two seasons. Martin has also averaged 3.9 assists per game during his career and improved his 3-point shooting percentage to 34.6% as a senior this past season.

"I want to say thank you to Coach Hurley and the staff for allowing me to be myself, allowing me to play my game," Martin said in a farewell message to the ASU program. "I also want to thank my parents, my family. You guys have been supporting me throughout the years, and you guys will always be right there for me, and I thank you guys for that."

Martin described himself as a "Sun Devil for life" in the video. The former top-100 prospect from the class of 2017 came off the bench as a freshman and earned Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors before evolving into a starter as a sophomore and earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors. During the past two seasons, he emerged as one of the top playmakers in the Pac-12.

As members of this top uncommitted transfers list commit to new programs, it is fluctuating in size. But there are still new players entering the portal every day, and some of them look like the type of guys who could contribute for quality teams. These rankings will change over the offseason, but for now, here's a glance at the top of the uncommitted list for players in the portal.

Old school: Minnesota

After four years in college, it wouldn't be shocking to see Carr wind up keeping his name in the NBA Draft conversation, because he's certainly good enough to make money playing basketball somewhere, even if he's not selected. The 6-2 guard was asked to shoulder a huge scoring load for Minnesota as a redshirt junior this past season, but he's also a solid distributor

2. Remy Martin

Old school: Arizona State

Martin's senior season at Arizona State didn't go as planned from a team perspective as the Sun Devils struggled to an 11-14 record. However, Martin averaged 19.1 points and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the second straight season. He's a fierce competitor and floor general who can score at all three levels. If Martin withdraws from NBA Draft consideration, he'll have plenty of quality schools to pick from for his "super senior" season.

Old school: UMass

Mitchell is a first-team All-Atlantic 10 center after leading UMass in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a sophomore. With two seasons of serious production for the Minutemen on his resume, there is little question the former top-100 prospect from the Class of 2019 is capable of starting at a top-25 caliber school.

4. Marcus Bagley

Old school: Arizona State

Injuries limited Bagley to just 12 games as a freshman, but the 6-8 forward showed glimpses of why he was considered the No. 29 overall player in the Class of 2020 by the 247Sports Composite. Bagley hit 34.7% of his 3-pointers and produced a couple of double-doubles during his limited season. Bagley could end up as a first-round draft pick, so his entry into the portal feels like more of a backup plan.

5. Quincy Guerrier

Old school: Syracuse

Guerrier is a former four-star prospect who took major strides as a sophomore at Syracuse. The 6-7 forward averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while earning third-team All-ACC honors. His outside shot is still developing, but Guerrier's size and versatility make him a high-profile addition to the transfer market.

6. Bryce Thompson

Old school: Kansas

Injuries slowed the No. 21 overall prospect from the class of 2020 during his freshman season, but Thompson's potential remains tantalizing. The 6-5 combo guard could end up like Quentin Grimes and turn into a star in his next stop.

Old school: Maryland

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is in the portal, although he's also declared for the NBA Draft and left open the possibility of a return to Maryland. Morsell's offensive game is limited, but he's developed a reputation as one of the nation's best perimeter defenders during four years in the Big Ten.

Old school: Rutgers

After spending his first two seasons at Texas, Young emerged as a star for the first Rutgers since 1983 to win an NCAA Tournament game. The 6-2 guard has entered the NBA Draft, but he is also in the portal, which means he could end up at a third school as a sixth-year senior.

9. Sahvir Wheeler



Old school: Georgia

Wheeler finished fifth nationally with 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore while starting all 26 games for the Bulldogs. The 5-10 former four-star prospect also entered his name in the NBA Draft but will need to develop his 3-point shot and cut back on turnovers in order to improve his professional outlook.

Old school: Michigan State

The former top-40 prospect from the 2019 class has yet to put everything together and is clearly not a natural point guard. But the 6-2 Detroit native shows flashes of greatness that can perhaps be unlocked with greater regularity in a new locale.

Old school: UNLV

Hamilton is a two-time All-Mountain West selection who rebounds well and snagged 1.3 steals per game this season. His career 31.3% 3-point percentage isn't great, but he puts up points anyway, and his all-around game is good enough to make him a power conference contributor.

12. Moussa Cisse

Old school: Memphis

After reclassifying from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020, Cisse struggled offensively for Memphis as a freshman. However, the 6-10 center owns an incredible wingspan and blocked 1.6 shots per game in just 18.6 minutes per contest, and has enough upside to become an impact college player in the right spot. He's also going through the NBA Draft process.

Old school: Iowa State

Iowa State was awful last season in his lone season with the program, but Coleman-Lands put up decent numbers with a 39.5% 3-point shooting mark. The 6-4 guard is now searching for his fourth collegiate home after earlier stops at Illinois and DePaul.