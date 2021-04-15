College basketball's transfer portal picked up a big addition on Tuesday, when former five-star prospect Bryce Thompson announced his intent to transfer. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared in 20 games for Kansas this season while struggling with injury and never got in a rhythm offensively. However, Thompson's upside remains strong, and he figures to attract widespread attention from quality programs after ranking as the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Thompson is one of several quality players who are in the transfer portal and uncommitted as college basketball deals with an unprecedented wave of offseason roster realignment. Keeping track of all the movement can be challenging, so we have compiled a list here of the sport's top uncommitted transfers.

As members of this list commit to new schools, it may dwindle. However, there are still new players entering the portal every day, and some of them look like the type of guys who could contribute for NCAA Tournament teams. These rankings will change over the offseason, but for now, here's a glance at the top of the uncommitted list for players in the portal.

Old school: Minnesota

After four years in college, it wouldn't be shocking to see Carr wind up keeping his name in the NBA Draft conversation, because he's certainly good enough to make money playing basketball somewhere, even if he's not selected. The 6-foot-2 guard was asked to shoulder a huge scoring load for Minnesota as a redshirt junior this past season, but he's also a solid distributor

2. Adam Miller

Old school: Illinois

Miller played a key supporting role beside stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn during a 24-7 season that saw Illinois earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The former No. 33 overall prospect from the Class of 2020 started every game for the Illini and was among the team's most consistent outside threats.

Old school: North Carolina

Brooks had a disappointing 2020-21 season after he was a force in the 2019-20 season. But the 6-10 forward will almost assuredly be the top post player wherever he winds up after leaving the UNC frontcourt log jam behind.

Old school: UMass

Mitchell is a first-team All-A-10 center after leading UMass in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a sophomore. With two seasons of serious production for the Minutemen on his resume, there is little question the former top-100 prospect from the class of 2019 is capable of starting at a top-25 caliber school.

Old school: Texas Tech

McClung could end up at his third school after entering the transfer portal and the NBA Draft following one season at Texas Tech. The former Georgetown guard upped his 3-point percentage to 34.3% this season but still isn't the world's most-efficient scorer.

6. Bryce Thompson

Old school: Kansas

Injuries slowed the No. 21 overall prospect from the class of 2020 during his freshman season, but Thompson's potential remains tantalizing. The 6-5 combo guard could end up like Quentin Grimes and turn into a star in his next stop.

Old school: Iowa State

Bolton led Iowa State in scoring during an abysmal 2-22 season that led to Steve Prohm's dismissal as coach. In a season at Penn State and two with the Cyclones, the 6-3 guard has always averaged double figures and has increased his productivity as a distributor and rebounder each season.

Old school: Gonzaga

Ballo appeared in 24 games for Gonzaga this season but averaged just 6.3 minutes per game as the Bulldogs employed a lean rotation. With the Zags' front court set to remain crowded, the former top-100 center should be able to better showcase his game in a new spot

Old school: Maryland

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is in the portal, although he's also declared for the NBA Draft and left open the possibility of a return to Maryland. Morsell's offensive game is limited, but he's developed a reputation as one of the nation's best perimeter defenders during four years in the Big Ten.

Old school: Rutgers

After spending his first two seasons at Texas, Young emerged as a star for the first Rutgers since 1983 to win an NCAA Tournament game. The 6-2 guard has entered the NBA Draft, but he is also in the portal, which means he could end up at a third school as a sixth-year senior.

Old school: Oklahoma

Manek racked up 1,459 points while averaging double figures in each of his four seasons with Oklahoma. The 6-9 forward is a career 37.4% 3-point shooter with a nice offensive game.

Old school: Rutgers

Johnson emerged as one of the Big Ten's best shot blockers this season while helping Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1983. He's not much of an offensive weapon, but his defense and rebounding are appealing.

Old school: Creighton

Bishop's role and productivity increased each of his three seasons at Creighton, and he made an incredibly efficient 68.1% of his shots on 6.7 attempts per game this season. He played as an undersized center for the Bluejays and thrived in that role because of his athleticism.

14. De'Vion Harmon

Old school: Oklahoma

Oklahoma's second-leading scorer from this past season is in the portal as the program transitions from Lon Kruger to Porter Moser. Harmon, a 6-foot-2 guard, was a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class who took major strides offensively this past season while averaging 12.9 points.

Old school: Michigan State

The former top-40 prospect from the 2019 class has yet to put everything together and is clearly not a natural point guard. But the 6--2 Detroit native shows flashes of greatness that can perhaps be unlocked with greater regularity in a new locale.

16. DJ Jeffries

Old school: Memphis

Jeffries showed tremendous promise as a freshman before a knee injury ended his season after 19 games. He averaged 25.6 minutes per game this season but wasn't quite able to recapture his earlier production. Still, there is plenty to like about the frame and game of this 6-7 former four-star prospect who can score at all three levels.

Old school: Duke

As a three-star prospect in the Class of 2017, Goldwire was never expected to be a star. Instead, he developed into a reliable role player in four years with the Blue Devils. The 6-2 guard is a defender, as evidenced by the fact that he averaged 2.2 steals per game this season, and he could be a double-digit scorer if he lands in the right spot.

18. Marcus Williams

Old school: Wyoming

The 6-foot-2 Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for a team that made a major turnaround under first-year coach Jeff Linder.

Old school: Eastern Washington

Placing too much emphasis on a single game is a scouting pitfall, but if Groves is half the player he appeared to be in Eastern Washington's loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament, then he can contribute at the high-major level. The 6-9 junior went off for 35 points in the loss and averaged 17.2 points for the season. He is a 37.6% career 3-point shooter.

20. Jaemyn Brakefield

Old school: Duke

Brakefiled was the No. 42 overall player in the Class of 2020 but logged just 12.5 minutes per game for a subpar Duke team as a freshman. Perhaps a fresh start will help the 6-8 forward unlock the potential that largely remained dormant as he struggled for playing time this season.

Old school: UNLV

Hamilton is a two-time All-Mountain West selection who rebounds well and snagged 1.3 steals per game this season. His career 31.3% 3-point percentage isn't great, but he puts up points anway, and his all-around game is good enough to make him a power conference contributor.

Old school: Siena

With a career average of 6.1 assists per game and a career 3-point shooting mark of 36%, Pickett could be a productive addition for a major conference squad. The 6-4 was the MAAC Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season.

Old school: Iowa State

Iowa State was awful last season in his lone season with the program, but Coleman-Lands put up decent numbers with a 39.5% 3-point shooting mark. The 6-4 guard is now searching for his fourth collegiate home after earlier stops at Illinois and DePaul.

Old school: Penn State

Lundy went prolonged stretches this season in which he would barely contribute offensively, and then he would explode for a huge game. The 6-6 forward surpassed 30 points on two occasions this season but averaged just 10.1 points for the season.

25. Cam'Ron Fletcher

Old school: Kentucky

To say Fletcher's freshman season didn't go as planned would be an understatement. But the 6-foot-6 wing was considered a top-100 prospect in the 2020 class, and the fact that Kentucky signed him in the first place gives him a certain level of intrigue.