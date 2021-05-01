The transfer market got a high-profile addition on Saturday, when Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier announced he will enter the transfer portal and test the NBA Draft waters after a strong sophomore season. Guerrier earned third-team All-ACC honors while averaging 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for an Orange squad that reached the Sweet 16.

At 6-foot-7, Guerrier's combination of size and developing outside shot could make him an appealing addition to an NCAA Tournament-caliber team in the 2021-22 season. The former four-star prospect hit 23 shots from 3-point range as a sophomore after making just three as a freshman.

"This decision has definitely not been an easy one, and I cannot thank my family at Syracuse enough for their support the past two years. Thank you to Coach Boeheim for the mentorship, and to my teammates, y'all will always be family," Guerrier wrote in a Twitter post. "My family and I are excited about what is to come in this next chapter. Appreciate all the support, and stay tuned…."

As members of this top uncommitted transfers list commit to new schools, it is fluctuating in size. But there are still new players entering the portal every day, and some of them look like the type of guys who could contribute for quality teams. These rankings will change over the offseason, but for now, here's a glance at the top of the uncommitted list for players in the portal.

Old school: Minnesota

After four years in college, it wouldn't be shocking to see Carr wind up keeping his name in the NBA Draft conversation, because he's certainly good enough to make money playing basketball somewhere, even if he's not selected. The 6-2 guard was asked to shoulder a huge scoring load for Minnesota as a redshirt junior this past season, but he's also a solid distributor

2. Adam Miller

Old school: Illinois

Miller played a key supporting role beside stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn during a 24-7 season that saw Illinois earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The former No. 33 overall prospect from the Class of 2020 started every game for the Illini and was among the team's most consistent outside threats.

Old school: UMass

Mitchell is a first-team All-Atlantic 10 center after leading UMass in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a sophomore. With two seasons of serious production for the Minutemen on his resume, there is little question the former top-100 prospect from the Class of 2019 is capable of starting at a top-25 caliber school.

4. Marcus Bagley

Old school: Arizona State

Injuries limited Bagley to just 12 games as a freshman, but the 6-8 forward showed glimpses of why he was considered the No. 29 overall player in the Class of 2020 by the 247Sports Composite. Bagley hit 34.7% of his 3-pointers and produced a couple of double-doubles during his limited season. Bagley could end up as a first-round draft pick, so his entry into the portal feels like more of a backup plan.

5. Quincy Guerrier

Old school: Syracuse

Guerrier is a former four-star prospect who took major strides as a sophomore at Syracuse. The 6-7 forward averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while earning third-team All-ACC honors. His outside shot is still developing, but Guerrier's size and versatility make him a high-profile addition to the transfer market.

6. Bryce Thompson

Old school: Kansas

Injuries slowed the No. 21 overall prospect from the class of 2020 during his freshman season, but Thompson's potential remains tantalizing. The 6-5 combo guard could end up like Quentin Grimes and turn into a star in his next stop.

Old school: Maryland

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is in the portal, although he's also declared for the NBA Draft and left open the possibility of a return to Maryland. Morsell's offensive game is limited, but he's developed a reputation as one of the nation's best perimeter defenders during four years in the Big Ten.

Old school: Rutgers

After spending his first two seasons at Texas, Young emerged as a star for the first Rutgers since 1983 to win an NCAA Tournament game. The 6-2 guard has entered the NBA Draft, but he is also in the portal, which means he could end up at a third school as a sixth-year senior.

9. CJ Frederick

Old school: Iowa

In two seasons at Iowa, Frederick proved himself to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the country by making 46.6% of his long-range attempts in 52 starts with the Hawkeyes. The 6-3 wing is also skilled enough to score in other ways and should have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

10. Sahvir Wheeler

Old school: Georgia

Wheeler finished fifth nationally with 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore while starting all 26 games for the Bulldogs. The 5-10 former four-star prospect also entered his name in the NBA Draft but will need to develop his 3-point shot and cut back on turnovers in order to improve his professional outlook.

Old school: Michigan State

The former top-40 prospect from the 2019 class has yet to put everything together and is clearly not a natural point guard. But the 6-2 Detroit native shows flashes of greatness that can perhaps be unlocked with greater regularity in a new locale.

Old school: UNLV

Hamilton is a two-time All-Mountain West selection who rebounds well and snagged 1.3 steals per game this season. His career 31.3% 3-point percentage isn't great, but he puts up points anyway, and his all-around game is good enough to make him a power conference contributor.

13. Moussa Cisse

Old school: Memphis

After reclassifying from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020, Cisse struggled offensively for Memphis as a freshman. However, the 6-10 center owns an incredible wingspan and blocked 1.6 shots per game in just 18.6 minutes per contest, and has enough upside to become an impact college player in the right spot. He's also going through the NBA Draft process.

Old school: Iowa State

Iowa State was awful last season in his lone season with the program, but Coleman-Lands put up decent numbers with a 39.5% 3-point shooting mark. The 6-4 guard is now searching for his fourth collegiate home after earlier stops at Illinois and DePaul.

15. Pelle Larsson

Old school: Utah

Larsson's strong freshman campaign at Utah went relatively unnoticed because of Utah's struggles in a conference that was undervalued for much of the season. However, the 6-5 guard from Sweden showed he is a high-major player by averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor. Larsson's 46.3% 3-point shooting clip was particularly impressive, and if he can improve his distribution skills, he could be an all-conference type of player.