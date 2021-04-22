Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse continues to face an uphill battle in his effort to build the Commodores' roster into one that can compete in the SEC. The latest blow came Wednesday, when sophomore forward Dylan Disu entered the transfer portal after a breakout sophomore season.

Disu, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 15 points and 9.2 rebounds in 17 games before a knee injury ended his season. The former three-star prospect knocked down 36.9% of his 3-point attempts during the season and also showed signs of the defensive versatility that could make him a future NBA Draft prospect.

He is just the latest big name to enter the portal as more Division I players opt to test the transfer market each day.

As members of this list commit to new schools, it may dwindle. However, there are still new players entering the portal every day, and some of them look like the type of guys who could contribute for NCAA Tournament teams. These rankings will change over the offseason, but for now, here's a glance at the top of the uncommitted list for players in the portal.

Old school: Minnesota

After four years in college, it wouldn't be shocking to see Carr wind up keeping his name in the NBA Draft conversation, because he's certainly good enough to make money playing basketball somewhere, even if he's not selected. The 6-foot-2 guard was asked to shoulder a huge scoring load for Minnesota as a redshirt junior this past season, but he's also a solid distributor

2. Adam Miller

Old school: Illinois

Miller played a key supporting role beside stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn during a 24-7 season that saw Illinois earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The former No. 33 overall prospect from the Class of 2020 started every game for the Illini and was among the team's most consistent outside threats.

Old school: UMass

Mitchell is a first-team All-Atlantic 10 center after leading UMass in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a sophomore. With two seasons of serious production for the Minutemen on his resume, there is little question the former top-100 prospect from the class of 2019 is capable of starting at a top-25 caliber school.

4. Dylan Disu

Old school: Vanderbilt

Disu recorded six double-doubles in 17 games during a great sophomore season that was cut short due to injury. The 6-9 forward also demonstrated an improving outside shot by knocking down 36.9% of his 3-point attempts. With three seasons left to play, he's got the potential to be an all-conference performer, and potentially, an NBA Draft prospect.

Old school: Texas Tech

McClung could end up at his third school after entering the transfer portal and the NBA Draft following one season at Texas Tech. The former Georgetown guard upped his 3-point percentage to 34.3% this season but still isn't the world's most-efficient scorer.

6. James Akinjo

Old school: Arizona

Akinjo averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists on 40.8% 3-point shooting at Arizona this season after transferring in from Georgetown. The 6-1 guard also entered his name into the NBA Draft, but he could dramatically improve a program's 2021-22 roster if he opts to play another season of college ball.

7. DeVante Jones

Old school: Coastal Carolina

Jones earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors after averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for an 18-8 team. The 6-1 guard is an efficient scorer inside the arc who also demonstrated an improved 3-point shot as a redshirt junior this past season.

8. Bryce Thompson

Old school: Kansas

Injuries slowed the No. 21 overall prospect from the class of 2020 during his freshman season, but Thompson's potential remains tantalizing. The 6-5 combo guard could end up like Quentin Grimes and turn into a star in his next stop.

Old school: Iowa State

Bolton led Iowa State in scoring during an abysmal 2-22 season that led to Steve Prohm's dismissal as coach. In a season at Penn State and two with the Cyclones, the 6-3 guard has always averaged double figures and has increased his productivity as a distributor and rebounder each season.

Old school: Maryland

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is in the portal, although he's also declared for the NBA Draft and left open the possibility of a return to Maryland. Morsell's offensive game is limited, but he's developed a reputation as one of the nation's best perimeter defenders during four years in the Big Ten.

Old school: Rutgers

After spending his first two seasons at Texas, Young emerged as a star for the first Rutgers since 1983 to win an NCAA Tournament game. The 6-2 guard has entered the NBA Draft, but he is also in the portal, which means he could end up at a third school as a sixth-year senior.

12. De'Vion Harmon



Old school: Oklahoma

Oklahoma's second-leading scorer from this past season is in the portal as the program transitions from Lon Kruger to Porter Moser. Harmon, a 6-2 guard, was a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class who took major strides offensively this past season while averaging 12.9 points.

13. CJ Frederick

Old school: Iowa

In two seasons at Iowa, Frederick proved himself to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the country by making 46.6% of his long-range attempts in 52 starts with the Hawkeyes. The 6-3 wing is also skilled enough to score in other ways and should have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

14. Sahvir Wheeler

Old school: Georgia

Wheeler finished fifth nationally with 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore while starting all 26 games for the Bulldogs. The 5-10 former four-star prospect also entered his name in the NBA Draft but will need to develop his 3-point shot and cut back on turnovers in order to improve his professional outlook.

Old school: Michigan State

The former top-40 prospect from the 2019 class has yet to put everything together and is clearly not a natural point guard. But the 6-2 Detroit native shows flashes of greatness that can perhaps be unlocked with greater regularity in a new locale.

Old school: UNLV

Hamilton is a two-time All-Mountain West selection who rebounds well and snagged 1.3 steals per game this season. His career 31.3% 3-point percentage isn't great, but he puts up points anyway, and his all-around game is good enough to make him a power conference contributor.

Old school: Siena

With a career average of 6.1 assists per game and a career 3-point shooting mark of 36%, Pickett could be a productive addition for a major conference squad. The 6-4 was the MAAC Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season.

Old school: Iowa State

Iowa State was awful last season in his lone season with the program, but Coleman-Lands put up decent numbers with a 39.5% 3-point shooting mark. The 6-4 guard is now searching for his fourth collegiate home after earlier stops at Illinois and DePaul.

19. Cam'Ron Fletcher



Old school: Kentucky

To say Fletcher's freshman season didn't go as planned would be an understatement. But the 6-6 wing was considered a top-100 prospect in the 2020 class, and the fact that Kentucky signed him in the first place gives him a certain level of intrigue.