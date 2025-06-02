While the SEC did finish .500 in conference play (if you know, you know), it dominated every single metric in 2024-25. It was on a warpath in non-conference play, eviscerating almost everyone in its path. It quickly earned the No. 1 conference rating on kenpom.com and held it for months. 14 teams made the Big Dance, and four earned a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Auburn and Florida both advanced to the Final Four, and the Gators won the league's first national championship since Kentucky in 2012.

So, maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that the SEC again dominated the NBA stay-or-go deadline. Alabama's Labaron Philon, Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford, Florida's Alex Condon, Kentucky's Otega Oweh and Arkansas' Karter Knox were among the biggest names who passed on the NBA to return to the SEC for money-laced deals.

While the rosters aren't quite as dominant as previous iterations due to the COVID seniors departing (bye Johni Broome, Mark Sears and Chaz Lanier) and the normal fourth-year seniors also exhausting eligibility (unless Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler somehow wins his lawsuit), the SEC still had the buying power to both retain top talent and attract some of the best names in free agency.

So, who is going to be good in 2025-26? Things could change by November, depending on whether there's a late flip in the portal, a splashy international addition or if summer film work/data dumpster-diving unearths new opinion-shifting revelations, but consider this a way-too-early snapshot with almost all of the SEC rosters close to set and newcomers sidling into campus this week for offseason workouts.

Tiers provide a preferable way of contextualizing the outlook.

Tier 1 - Title contenders : Pretty cut and dry. I think these teams have the upside to win the title. Not just make the second weekend. Not just win three in a row because of a nice draw. Six straight, do-or-die wins.

: Pretty cut and dry. I think these teams have the upside to win the title. Not just make the second weekend. Not just win three in a row because of a nice draw. Six straight, do-or-die wins. Tier 2 - Top-25 caliber club: These teams have accrued plenty of talent and should be safely in the NCAA Tournament field today, but they have a few flaws that could keep them out of the top tier.

These teams have accrued plenty of talent and should be safely in the NCAA Tournament field today, but they have a few flaws that could keep them out of the top tier. Tier 3 - Tournament team : These teams have built good rosters and could flirt with top-25 status, but let's be honest: they aren't serious title threats.

: These teams have built good rosters and could flirt with top-25 status, but let's be honest: they aren't serious title threats. Tier 4 - Bubblicious : A Big Dance appearance is in the range of potential outcomes, but the NIT, the Crown (or worse) looms if things fizzle.

: A Big Dance appearance is in the range of potential outcomes, but the NIT, the Crown (or worse) looms if things fizzle. Tier 5 - The basement: These teams have a slim chance of making the Big Dance unless something drastically clicks or they make a late splash in recruiting.

Let's start at the top, with them Gator Boys.

Tier 1: National championship contenders

2024-25 record: 36-4

Postseason: NCAA Tournament champions

Returning starters indicated by *

Top bench options: C Micah Handlogten, G/F CJ Ingram, G Urban Klavzar, G AJ Brown, G Isaiah Brown, G Alex Lloyd

The scoop: It's going to look a little different in Gainesville, but the talent for the reigning national champions is unquestionable. Todd Golden has six guys who are on NBA radars. Very few other programs can say that. Florida landed two dynamic creators in Lee and Fland, who can go create a bucket out of nothing.

It should murder teams on the offensive glass when it rocks with its jumbo lineup, and it has the lineup flexibility to adjust to more traditional three-guard lineups if the matchup calls for it. Perimeter defense will be a question early without the brilliant Alijah Martin, but Florida's rim defense should be outstanding thanks to the return of the deepest and stiffest frontcourt in college basketball. Haugh, Condon, Chinyelu and Handlogten? Whew.

Kentucky

2024-25 record: 24-12

Postseason: Lost in Sweet 16

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Jaland Lowe(transfer from Pitt) G Otega Oweh* G Denzel Aberdeen (transfer from Florida) F Mo Dioubate (transfer from Alabama) C Brandon Garrison

Top bench options: C Jayden Quaintance, F Andrija Jelavic, F Kam Williams, G Collin Chandler, G Jasper Johnson, C Malachi Moreno, F Braydon Hawthorne

The scoop: Kentucky's NIL budget eclipsed an eye-popping $20 million, and Mark Pope's squad should be much-improved defensively with Dioubate, Oweh and Aberdeen locking up on the perimeter. When Quaintance gets healthy, Kentucky will have a special defender at all three levels of the floor. This roster appears more athletic and dynamic than Pope's first Kentucky club.

Lowe is a strong candidate for the massive efficiency spike that Lamont Butler experienced under Pope's watchful eye, and he should thrive in Kentucky's deadly transition-heavy attack. Oweh, Lowe and Aberdeen is a veteran, nasty backcourt trio, but can Pope weaponize this amount of depth?

Tier 2: Top 25 caliber club

Tennessee

2024-25 record: 30-8

Postseason: Lost in Elite Eight

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Ja'Kobi Gillespie (transfer from Maryland) G Amaree Abram (transfer from Louisiana Tech) F Nate Ament (247Sports No. 4 player in Class of 2025) F Cade Phillips C Felix Okpara*

Top bench options: F JP Estrella, F Jaylen Carey, G Bishop Boswell, G Amari Evans, G Clarence Massamba

The scoop: Tennessee has some irons in the fire for one more addition, but a veteran foundation of Gillespie and Okpara at point guard and center, respectively, provides real stability. Tennessee's interior defense is going to be stout (per usual) with Okpara, Phillips and Carey. The Vols will miss the versatility of departed 4-man Igor Milicic Jr., but they're bullish that a healthy Estrella can fill the void.

Ament is a big part of Tennessee's upside case. The five-star wing is a tantalizing three-level scorer, but he has to get stronger and embrace the dirty work if he wants to play for Rick Barnes. Tennessee could vault into Tier 1 if Gillespie/Ament becomes one of the top duos in college basketball, Zakai Zeigler somehow gets another year (unlikely) or they land one of the final big free agents, either in the portal (namely, Desmond Claude) or the international waters.

Arkansas

2024-25 record: 22-14

Postseason: Lost in Sweet 16

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Darius Acuff (247Sports No. 5 player in Class of 2025) G DJ Wagner* G/F Karter Knox* F Trevon Brazile C Nick Pringle (transfer from South Carolina)

Top bench options: G Meleek Thomas, F Malique Ewin, F Billy Richmond

The scoop: Arkansas' blend makes plenty of sense. John Calipari retained four rotation players from a tournament team, landed two five-star guards and used the portal to plug gaps in the frontcourt. No. 5-rated recruit Darius Acuff looks primed to rock and roll as a double-digit producer from the jump, and Knox looks destined for a sophomore surge. Arkansas should be a bit more balanced this year. Pringle, Brazile, Richmond, Knox and Wagner are good enough to keep the floor high defensively.

There's more on-ball juice with Acuff and Thomas combined with the interior scoring punch that Ewin should provide to improve a halfcourt offense that rated outside the top-170 last year in efficiency, per Synergy. Arkansas has at least eight dudes who can play. It wouldn't be surprising at all if this group finishes as one of the top-25 offenses and defenses, assuming everything gels. It's a good team. With the right developments, Arkansas could be a great team.

Alabama

2024-25 record: 28-9

Postseason: Lost in Elite Eight

Top bench options: G Jalil Bethea, G Houston Mallette, C Noah Williamson, F London Jemison

The scoop: Philon's last-second return certainly changes the complexion of this Alabama club. The sophomore lead guard will be surrounded by a horde of shooters, headlined by snipers like Wrightsell, Holloway and Bethea. Even frontcourt pieces like Bol Bowen, Sherrell and Williamson can step out and shoot the 3-pointer.

It's going to be raining treys in Tuscaloosa, and the paint should be wide open for Philon's herky-jerky drives. Losing Mo Dioubate, Derrion Reid and Cliff Omoruyi hurts the defensive outlook and could keep Alabama from elevating into a true elite contender, but this looks like a no-doubt tournament team.

Auburn

2024-25 record: 32-6

Postseason: Lost in Final Four

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Tahaad Pettiford G Kevin Overton (transfer from Texas Tech) F Keyshawn Hall (transfer from UCF) F Filip Jovic (International signee) F KeShawn Murphy (transfer from Mississippi State)

Top bench options: G Abdul Bashir, G/F Elyjah Freeman, F Sebastian Williams-Adams, G Kaden Magwood, C Emeka Opurum

The scoop: When you have a stud lead guard and talented forwards, you have a chance to do some damage. Auburn has both. Pettiford will look to cement himself as the best guard in the SEC, and Hall is a matchup nightmare that Bruce Pearl can use all over the floor to create advantages. Plus, Murphy is an extremely talented interior scorer with NBA potential if the 3-ball develops. Pettiford, Hall and Murphy should be the day-in, day-out studs, but the Tigers have a deep cast of talented rotation players who can keep Auburn afloat.

Defensively, this group doesn't have that proven back-line anchor, which is scary. Auburn has used rim dominance to build awesome defenses in three of the last four seasons, but some slippage on that end feels inevitable, just based on personnel. The idea of Auburn is presumably going to be better than the reality while this new-look group works the kinks out.

Tier 3: NCAA Tournament team

2024-25 record: 20-13

Postseason: Lost in first round

Top bench options: F AK Okereke, G Tyler Harris, G Mike James, G Tyler Tanner, C Mason Nicholson

The scoop: Vanderbilt's roster construction just makes so much sense. Mark Byington just might be really, really good at this. Vanderbilt's overall raw talent might not blow you away, but pairing a paint-touch guard like Collins with a stretch big like Washington is smart. Miles and Nickel are plus shooters to keep the floor spaced for Collins and the woefully underrated McGlockton.

There are upside swings on this bench corps — namely Harris, Okereke and/or James — who need to hit for Vanderbilt to make the dance again. Honestly, Vanderbilt could easily have a strong case to be in Tier 2, but while the roster looks sound and Byington's processes are sharp, I'm not sure it has that guard who can get them out of jail in late-clock scenarios. Jason Edwards and Chris Manon will be missed.

2024-25 record: 22-12

Postseason: Lost in first round

Top bench options: F Trent Pierce*, F Jevon Porter, G/F Annor Boateng, G TO Barrett, G Jayden Stone, C Trent Burns

The scoop: Dennis Gates clearly was not satisfied in finishing second nationally (and No. 1 amongst all high-majors) in free throw rate, so he went out and prioritized Mack who is one of the elite foul-drawing guards in the portal. Robinson, Mitchell and Mack are going to be parading to the charity stripe early and often if Gates has any say in the matter.

Keeping two pillars like Robinson and Mitchell gives Gates a real shot at a second-straight Big Dance appearance, but while Missouri is very big, it is light on proven shooting now that flamethrowers like Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates have dipped. This depth chart is just begging Boateng to rise to the occasion and become the go-to starting wing. The former ballyhooed recruit is shaping up to be a massive swing piece for Mizzou.

2024-25 record: 20-14

Postseason: Lost in first round

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Xzayvier Brown (transfer from St. Joseph's) G Nijel Pack (transfer from Miami) F Derrion Reid (transfer from Alabama) F Tae Davis (transfer from Notre Dame) F Mohamed Wague

Top bench options: G/F Jeff Nwankwo, G Jadon Jones, G Dayton Forsythe, F Alec Blair, F Kai Rogers

The scoop: There's something here with Oklahoma. Brown and Pack, while a bit on the small side, are talented guards who can play on or off the ball effectively. Brown is outstanding in pick-and-rolls, and Pack's parking-lot range is well documented. Davis, a big wing handler from Notre Dame, will provide some scoring punch that the brilliant Jalon Moore vacated, but Alabama transfer Derrion Reid might be the jewel of this impressive portal haul. Injuries kept his freshman season under wraps, but the five-star has all the tools to be a two-way beast.

Oklahoma does have some depth concerns. Nwankwo needs to get healed up after a torn Achilles, and it's fair to wonder if the rim protection is lacking a bit. Even without a lottery pick, this Porter Moser roster has more firepower than last year's crew that was highly dependent on Fears creating, well, everything.

Tier 4: Bubblicious

2024-25 record: 21-13

Postseason: Lost in first round

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Josh Hubbard* G Jayden Epps (transfer from Georgetown) G Shawn Jones F Achor Achor (transfer from Kansas State) C Quincy Ballard (transfer from Wichita State)

Top bench options: G Ja'Borri McGhee, F Amier Ali, G King Grace, F Tee Bartlett

The scoop: Hubbard has his sights set on SEC Player of the Year, and the supporting cast is packed with interesting transfer additions. Chris Jans is historically a strong portal evaluator, and this year looks no different. Ballard, a 6-11, 250-pound Wichita State transfer, looks like the unmovable beast Mississippi State's defense so clearly lacked last year and desperately needed. Ballard may hint at what is expected to be a new-look defense after Mississippi State gambled too much to cover up some interior deficiencies and permitted way too many wide-open treys last year.

Achor is a post-hype sleeper and will operate as the KeShawn Murphy replacement as a skilled, smooth, toolsy big man who can score inside or out. All three of Epps, McGhee and Ali project to be solid 3-point shooters for an analytically-tilting coaching staff that wants to shoot a ton of treys but didn't make enough last year. Jans has constructed four straight NCAA Tournament teams. He's got the bones to make it No. 5 in a row..

2024-25 record: 24-12

Postseason: Lost in Sweet 16

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Koren Johnson (transfer from Louisville) G Ilias Kamardine (International signee) G AJ Storr (transfer from Kansas) F Malik Dia* F James Scott (transfer from Louisville)

Top bench options: F Corey Chest, G Eduardo Klafke, G Travis Perry, F Niko Bundalo

The scoop: After pivoting to small-ball lineups galore that led to a Sweet 16 run, Ole Miss looks prepared to swing back to a more traditional two-big attack. Dia, an ultra-skilled forward, should be a candidate for the patented Year 2 transfer jump, and Chris Beard smartly surrounded him with hard-playing, rebound-gobbling forwards like Scott and Chest. Toss in a four-star forward like Bundalo, and Ole Miss' frontcourt has some skill, length and real versatility. But this roster-construction blueprint is a huge bet on Beard getting the best out of the mercurial AJ Storr. Good Storr likely means Ole Miss finds itself on the right side of the bubble. Ole Miss doesn't have the depth right now to avoid what another down season for Storr would imply. In that nightmare scenario, Kamardine — a slick French import — would need to be one of the best newcomers in the SEC for the Rebels to survive.

(Miss you, Sean Pedulla.)

2024-25 record: 19-16

Postseason: Lost in First Four

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Jordan Pope* G Tramon Mark* G Camden Heide (transfer from Purdue) F Dailyn Swain (transfer from Xavier) C Matas Vokietaitis (transfer from FAU)

Top bench options: G Simeon Wilcher, G Chendall Weaver, F Lassina Traore, F Nic Codie, F John Clark

The scoop: Sean Miller's first club should be competitive. Pope, Mark and Weaver are serviceable holdovers from the Rodney Terry era. Mark looks like the best bet to be the driver of this offense with Pope and Heide operating as catch-and-shoot snipers. Is that a good thing or a bad thing for the consistently inconsistent Mark? We'll find out together. Pope can do more with the ball in his hands than he showed last year at Texas, and Vokietaitis' bulldozing screens will help scrape defenders off the slightly undersized lead guard.

Swain is the real X-Factor. If the lean 6-7 wing can level up into a no-doubt NBA prospect, that changes the calculus a bit. Texas isn't jaw-droppingly talented, but it does have proven high-major contributors slated to come off the bench in Weaver, a high-level, high-energy defender, and Wilcher, a St. John's product who could be unleashed as a second-unit scorer. Texas is also high on what Traore can bring as a lunch-pail, gritty big man if he can get healthy. This is a solid club, but "solid" doesn't win banners in this league..

2024-25 record: 23-11

Postseason: Lost in second round

Top bench options: G Marcus Hill, F Rashaun Agee, G Josh Holloway, F Zach Clemence, F Jamie Vinson

The scoop: Bucky McMillan so clearly targeted veterans who can shoot. Texas A&M's top-seven players are all upperclassmen, and everyone but Lane have been in a high-major rotation. The Aggies' outlook hinges on Isaacs getting healthy, Griffen finding his confidence again and Mgbako finally living up to the pedigree.

Even with a veteran-laden team, Texas A&M looks every bit the part of a high-variance squad. It could certainly have some high-highs (when the 3-pointers drop) and some low-lows (when the 3-pointers do not drop). It's fair to wonder if Texas A&M's perimeter defense and rebounding issues could lead to its ultimate demise, but an at-large bid is not out of the realm of possibility in Year 1 of the McMillan era.

2024-25 record: 20-13

Postseason: Lost in first round

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Jordan Ross (transfer from Saint Mary's) G Blue Cain* F Kanon Catchings (transfer from BYU) F Dylan James C Somto Cyril

Top bench options: G Jeremiah Wilkinson, G Marcus Millender, G Justin Bailey, F Jacob Wilkins, C Justin Abson, F Kareem Stagg

The scoop: Mike White snapped Georgia's decade-long absence from the NCAA Tournament, but the talent level on this roster has slipped a tad with Silas Demary Jr. dipping for UConn, Asa Newell heading to the NBA and RJ Godfrey swerving back for a second stint at Clemson. Those were three of Georgia's best four players last year. But getting a nifty three-level scorer like Cain back is a big deal, and a Cyril-Abson platoon at center should keep Georgia's defense more than serviceable.

White needs talented sophomore transfers like Wilkinson and Catchings to effectively adjust to the SEC quickly. There's major questions at point guard, too. It wouldn't be stunning if mid-major transfers like Ross and Millender have issues translating in the best league in college basketball. Point guard problems are an easy way to get put in the slammer quickly.

Tier 5: The basement

2024-25 record: 14-18

Postseason: None

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Dedan Thomas (transfer from UNLV) G PJ Carter* G Rashad King (transfer fr0m UNLV) F Jalen Reed F Michael Nwoko (transfer from Mississippi State)

Top bench options: G Max Mackinnon, F Robert Miller III, G Mazi Mosley, G Ron Zipper, F Pablo Tamba

The scoop: LSU had the second-worst pick-and-roll offense in the SEC last year because it could never curb the turnover issue. Thomas, one of the top-rated point guards in the portal, will help change that. It's easy to envision a Thomas-Reed pick-and-roll game being the real engine of this LSU offense.

The Tigers have serviceable depth on the front line with Nwoko and Miller to hold serve in the ultra-physical SEC, but the guard depth behind Thomas is a serious concern. King profiles as a rock-solid 3-and-D transfer-up addition, but LSU might need more out of the Northeastern transfer to escape this brutal league.

2024-25 record: 12-20

Postseason: None

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP G Meechie Johnson (transfer from Ohio State) G Mike Sharavjamts (transfer from Utah) G Myles Stute* F Elijah Strong (transfer from Boston College) C Christ Essandoko (transfer from Providence)

Top bench options: G Kobe Knox, G Cam Scott, G Eli Ellis, F Nordin Kapic, C Jordan Butler

The scoop: The difference between the haves and the have-nots in the SEC is stark, frankly due to NIL. Lamont Paris is going to have to pull some magic to get the Gamecocks into contention for an NCAA Tournament bid. On paper, this roster does not look up to par with the rest of its SEC foes. Johnson is back for Round 2 at South Carolina, and he can be a double-figure scorer every night. Sharavjamts is a jumbo playmaker with high feel. Stute is a solid floor-stretching wing.

Some small-ball lineups with Kapic at the 5 feel imminent to try and keep the paint clear for Johnson's drives and somewhat recreate the Johnson-BJ Mack combination that sparked South Carolina to a tournament appearance in 2024. But this frontcourt is one of the weakest, most unproven units in the league. If you can't protect the rim in this SEC, you're in scalding hot water.