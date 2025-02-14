The coaching carousel is in full swing, with four high-major jobs already open, three of them in the ACC. Virginia, Miami, and Florida State will all be searching for new head coaches, with Tony Bennett (Virginia) and Jim Larrañaga (Miami) already stepping down and Leonard Hamilton (Florida State) set to retire after the 2024-25 season. Indiana joined the mix with Mike Woodson also announcing his departure. While age played a factor, the rise of the transfer portal and evolving recruiting models have accelerated retirements.

Traditionally, factors like tradition, facilities, and budgets defined top coaching jobs, but NIL money now dictates a program's ability to compete. With revenue-sharing models on the horizon, athletic departments will need to decide how to allocate resources, which could significantly reshape college basketball. Taking into account these evolving financial structures, here's how the ACC's open jobs stack up (in case you even have to ask, yes of course Indiana is the best job available nationally).

1. Virginia

Last 10 seasons: 9 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3 Sweet Sixteens, 2 Elite Eights, 1 Final Four, 1 National Championship, 2 ACC Tournament Championships, 6 ACC Regular Season Titles

Tony Bennett's surprise retirement leaves behind a program that has been an ACC powerhouse, winning a national title and consistently competing at the highest level. Charlottesville, while not a major city, is a passionate college town with elite facilities, including John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia is a basketball-first school with strong alumni support, a healthy operational budget, and a competitive NIL structure. The looming revenue-sharing model could see Virginia allocating more than the standard 15% to basketball, further solidifying its standing. With top-tier facilities, recent success, and strong financial backing, Virginia is the most attractive job of the three.

2. Miami

Last 10 seasons: 5 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3 Sweet Sixteens, 2 Elite Eights, 1 Final Four, 1 ACC Tournament Championship, 1 ACC Regular Season Championship

Miami's appeal lies in its location, weather, and recruiting pipeline. South Florida produces top-tier talent, and Miami has proven it can land elite recruits and transfers. However, fan engagement is among the worst in the ACC, with low attendance at the outdated Watsco Center. The Hurricanes also face competition from pro teams and the school's football program, which remains the top priority for the athletic department.

While Miami offers competitive salaries and operational budgets, its NIL situation is murkier, and basketball may not receive a significant revenue-share investment. Despite its drawbacks, the job will likely attract experienced coaches looking for a lower-pressure situation in an attractive location.

3. Florida State

Last 10 seasons: 4 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3 Sweet Sixteens, 1 Elite Eight, 1 ACC Regular Season Championship

Florida State is the least desirable of the three openings. While Leonard Hamilton built a strong program, the next coach faces significant challenges, including some of the worst facilities in the ACC and a lackluster NIL structure. The Seminoles are firmly a football school, meaning basketball will always play second fiddle in funding and focus.

Tallahassee lacks the recruiting pull of Miami, and FSU has struggled with NIL stability—players have protested and even sued the program over broken promises. The next coach must work to rebuild the program's brand, upgrade facilities, and secure better NIL backing. It's a tough job that will require serious grinding to remain competitive in the ACC and SEC recruiting battles.

