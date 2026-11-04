This year's multi-team event schedule in men's college basketball shows how nothing stays the same for long in college sports. Now in their third year, Players Era events stand above the pack for staging the most impactful tournaments on the scene.

But even the Players Era is undergoing a significant change in 2026. Gone is last year's confusing 18-team format that left final round matchups up to a series of hard-to-follow tiebreakers. This year, there is a 16-team Players Era event and a separate eight-team Players Era event that will take place the week before.

Both are loaded with quality teams and will feature normal bracket-style structures that will make them easier to follow. This should be a welcome change. It's not the only change to the November MTE scene.

As the Players Era format gets simplified, the Battle 4 Atlantis has gone in an unorthodox direction. It still features eight teams, but the conventional bracket-style format has been scrapped for a much more confusing setup. It includes two separate four-team pools. The "Signature Series" includes four pre-determined matchups involving Virginia, Marquette, Texas A&M and Xavier. There won't be a bracket-style format in the "Signature Series."

Alternately, the "Championship Bracket" of the Battle 4 Atlantis is an actual 4-team tournament with the winner of Memphis vs. Penn State advancing to play the winner of Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State. No one in either bracket will play a third game.

In hopes of cutting through the clutter, we've distilled MTE season down to a ranking of the five best bracket-style events. The Battle 4 Atlantis misses the cut because of its wonky configuration.

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1. Players Era 16

Dates: Nov. 24-28

Location: Las Vegas

Matchups: Bracket 1: Miami vs. TCU, Creighton vs. Michigan, Baylor vs. Alabama, Gonzaga vs. Kansas State; Bracket 2: Tennessee vs. Maryland, San Diego State vs. Iowa State, Texas Tech vs. Louisville, Oregon vs. St. John's | Winners of each eight-team bracket play each other in a championship game

Breakdown: The Players Era 16 consists of 14 teams from high-major conferences and two Pac-12 powers in Gonzaga and San Diego State. Among them are nine of the top 20 teams from the preseason AP Top 25 poll. Potential second-round matchups include Miami vs. Michigan, Alabama vs. Gonzaga, Tennessee vs. Iowa State and St. John's vs. either Texas Tech or Louisville.

This is going to be electric. Everyone is guaranteed three games, and it's a virtual certainty that each opportunity will be a potential resume-builder. Outside of Kansas State, all 16 teams began the season within the top 100 at KenPom.com. The winners of each eight-team bracket will square off in a fourth game for the chance to claim the Players Era 16 championship.

2. Players Era 8

Dates: Nov. 17-19

Location: Las Vegas

Matchups: Houston vs. Rutgers, Florida vs. Notre Dame, Kansas vs. UNLV, West Virginia vs. Auburn | Eight-team bracket style

Breakdown: The Players Era 8 is headlined by preseason No. 1 Florida and also includes Big 12 powers Houston and Kansas. Potential semifinal games include Houston vs. Florida and Kansas vs. Auburn. A couple of the first-round games (Houston vs. Rutgers and Florida vs. Notre Dame) look like potential blowouts. But this is a solid 8-team undercard to the Players Era 16. A title game bout between Florida and Kansas would be particularly captivating, but an all-Big 12 championship game between the Jayhawks and Houston is also a possibility if the Gators get tripped up.

3. Maui Invitational

Dates: Nov. 23-25

Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Matchups: Ole Miss vs. Clemson, Washington vs. BYU, VCU vs. Providence, Colorado State vs. Arizona | Eight-team bracket style

Breakdown: The event isn't what it used to be, as the Players Era has siphoned off many of the nation's top teams. But this year's Maui Invitational field is better than last year's. A year ago, just two of the eight teams went on to make the NCAA Tournament, and both of them (Texas and NC State) barely got in. With Arizona and a strong BYU team headlining this year's field, there is strong potential for interesting matchups throughout the bracket. A VCU vs. Providence showdown in the first round is particularly compelling as it's the sort of game that could resonate for months to come as both teams seek to build at-large cases for the Big Dance.

4. Rady Children's Invitational

Dates: Nov. 26-27

Location: San Diego

Matchups: Texas vs. Georgetown, UCLA vs. Saint Mary's | Four-team bracket style

Breakdown: The Rady Children's Invitational is just a four-team event, but it features a bracket-style format that could lead to a title-game showdown between Texas and UCLA. Both were preseason Top 25 teams full of intriguing talent. The Longhorns have bolstered their roster in a significant way for coach Sean Miller's second season by adding five-star freshmen Marcus Spears Jr. and Austin Goosby, in addition to star transfers David Punch (TCU) and Isaiah Johnson (Colorado). UCLA showed its mettle on the season's opening night by taking down Arizona. Coach Mick Cronin supplemented a strong nucleus of returners with Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty and European import Nikola Kusturica to give the Bruins the talent required to be a factor in the Big Ten title race.

5. Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship

Dates: Nov. 19-20

Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Matchups: NC State vs. Murray State, Wisconsin vs. Seton Hall | Four-team bracket style

Breakdown: The Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship stands out for being an actual tournament — albeit just a four-team tournament — at a time when many other MTEs have gone to formats consisting exclusively of set matchups. Murray State takes on NC State in a battle between one of the most high-octane and well-funded mid-major programs and an upstart ACC program under first-year coach Justin Gainey. The winner will get either Seton Hall or Wisconsin in the title game. The Pirates have designs on getting back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out with a 21-12 record last season. Wisconsin is the tournament's top brand, but the Badgers will have their hands full with Seton Hall and whichever opponent comes next.