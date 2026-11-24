Illinois has done it again.

Last season, Keaton Wagler went from an unsung recruit to an All-American and the best player on a Final Four roster. Although Quentin Coleman finished as a more well-known recruit (No. 14 in 247Sports' rankings), he looks well on his way to becoming the next success story at Illinois.

Coleman wasn't the best player on the floor during his team's blowout win over Duke. That honor goes to Andrej Stojaković, who finished with 46 points and set the record for the most points scored by an opponent at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Still, Coleman was brilliant against the Blue Devils and showcased why he should be a top pick in a wide-open 2027 draft class.

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The former five-star finished with 27 points and also recorded eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win over the Blue Devils. His performance was so good that Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell fired off a tweet midgame about Stojaković and Coleman's performances, which prompted a very wholesome interaction during Coleman's postgame interview.

Coleman has been playing as well as any player from his class to start the season. He scored 19 points in a road loss to Texas Tech and is averaging 17.8 points per game, which is second on the team behind Stojaković.

Let's jump into our CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Freshman of the Week: Quentin Coleman, Illinois

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the five most impressive freshmen in college basketball. For the 12th season in a row, CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week, we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

Although Coleman sat out during Illinois' blowout win over Eastern Illinois due to illness, his performance on the road at Duke and then dropping 35 points against Winthrop days later earns him Freshman of the Week honors. One of the notable stats of Coleman's performance against Duke was how he was able to get to the free-throw line.

Coleman attempted 17 shots from the charity stripe and made 15 of them.

Coleman's reaction to Mitchell tweeting about his performance is what college basketball is all about. Coleman was "at a loss for words" when he found out one of the league's best players had recognized his performance, prompting him to say he needed to "get his number to text him."

Previous Freshman of the Week winners

1. Quentin Coleman | G | Illinois

Stats: 17.8 PPG | 6.8 RPG | 4.4 APG

Coleman had a performance to remember against Duke. He was even better days later when he dropped 35 points against Winthrop. That performance marked Coleman's season high, and there's a good chance it won't be his last game with a scoring outburst like that. Without star forward David Mirkovic, Coleman and Stojaković are carrying one of the top offenses in the country. Last week: 5

2. Tyran Stokes | F | Kansas

Stats: 16.2 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 1.8 APG

There was a scary moment in Kansas' win over UNLV last week when Stokes appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury. Luckily for Kansas, it wasn't serious, and Stokes missed just one game before returning against Houston. Stokes is starting to settle into the college game. He has three consecutive double-doubles dating back to his first against Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Last week: 1

3. Nikola Kusturica | F | UCLA

Stats: 14.7 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 3.3 APG

Kusturica finished with 12 points in UCLA's blowout win over Delaware on Sunday. UCLA had a scare against Cal State Fullerton earlier last week, but the Bruins were able to hold on to stay undefeated. UCLA faces in-state foe Saint Mary's next. Last week: 2

4. Caleb Holt | G | Arizona

Stats: 17.6PPG | 7.0 RPG | 1.2 APG

Holt delivered a complete performance in Arizona's biggest win of the season against UConn. The star guard finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Holt has scored over 17 points in his last four games after scoring just seven in his college debut against UCLA. Last week: 5

5. Miles Sadler | G | West Virginia

Stats: 20.5 PPG | 2.0 RPG | 5.2 APG

Sadler nearly carried West Virginia to an upset win over Kansas by himself. The West Virginia star finished with a season-high 34 points and followed it up by scoring 18 against Florida. Sadler is must-watch TV and is one of the best scorers in college basketball despite being a freshman. Last week: 4