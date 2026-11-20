Houston has won at least 30 games in five consecutive years, the result of which is now a streak of seven straight trips to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, including three appearances in the Elite Eight, two advancements to the Final Four, and one trip to the championship game that usually falls on the first Monday in April.
That sentence above will be among the reasons Kelvin Sampson is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame someday. Either way, his latest team should be No. 1 when the Associated Press Top 25 Poll updates Monday, especially after Houston blasted Kansas, 92-83, late Thursday in the title game of the Players Era 8 inside Michelob Ultra Arena out in Las Vegas.
What. A. Performance.
In a matchup with a Kansas outfit that entered undefeated and had beaten Kentucky by 20 just last week, the Cougars dominated. They led by as many as 24 points. They never trailed. They mostly cruised to a nine-point victory to improve to 6-0 with wins over Florida and Kansas, the schools currently ranked third and fourth at KenPom.com.
Houston is now No. 1 at KenPom.com, and at BartTorvik.com, in a season after the Cougars lost the top four scorers from a team that finished 30-7. Houston lost a lot from last season.
But it doesn't seem to matter. Because it never seems to matter.
Take Marcus Sasser off the team. Delete Jarace Walker. Subtract Jamal Shead. Wave goodbye to LJ Cryer. So long, Emanuel Sharp.
It never matters.
Change the players however you like. As long as the head coach and his family remain in place, the results remain similar. It's been proven over many years.
Houston is No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the second consecutive day and is currently projected as a favorite in every remaining game on its schedule, according to KenPom. The Cougars are off until next Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. That's when they'll host Oakland at the Fertitta Center on CBS Sports Network.
(I'll be on the sideline for that matchup. Hopefully we'll get another moment like this.)After
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 21 points and fie rebounds in Thursday's 82-83 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 27 against Oakland.
|--
|6-0
|2
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 85-72 win over West Virginia. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Milwaukee.
|1
|6-1
|3
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 86-41 win over LSU New Orleans. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|1
|5-0
|4
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 46 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 99-78 win at Duke. The Illini's next game is Friday against Eastern Illinois.
|1
|4-1
|5
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 92-68 win over Southern Utah. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Southern Indiana.
|1
|5-0
|6
Virginia
|Thjis De Ridder finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-65 win over Old Dominion. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Loyola Maryland.
|1
|6-0
|7
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 22 points and three assists in Wednesday's 119-72 win over Siena. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|1
|5-0
|8
UCLA
|Trent Perry finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 75-71 win over Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Delaware.
|1
|5-0
|9
Arizona
|Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 85-79 win over UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Colorado State.
|1
|4-1
|10
Tennessee
|Miles Rubin finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 61-46 win over Michigan State. The Vols' next game is Friday against Coastal Carolina.
|1
|4-0
|11
Michigan St.
|Jasiah Jervis missed all 10 of the shots he attempted in Tuesday's 61-46 loss at Tennessee. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Detroit Mercy.
|1
|4-1
|12
UConn
|Silas Demary missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-79 loss at Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|1
|4-1
|13
Kansas
|Taylen Kinney missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Thursday's 92-83 loss to Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Denver.
|11
|5-1
|14
Duke
|John Blackwell missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 99-78 loss to Illinois. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Washington State.
|--
|3-2
|15
Miami
|Somto Cyril finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 95-48 win over Rider. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday against Manhattan.
|--
|4-1
|16
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 19 points and three assists in Tuesday's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Baylor.
|--
|5-0
|17
LSU
|Skyy Clark finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 79-67 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Queens.
|--
|5-0
|18
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 96-50 win over Eastern Illinois. The Commodores' next game is Friday against UCF.
|--
|5-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Montana State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|3-1
|20
Michigan
|Moustapha Thiam finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 123-79 win over William & Mary. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|3-1
|21
USC
|Rodney Rice finished with 24 points and seven assists in Thursday's 96-51 win over Tarleton State. The Trojans' next game is Sunday against Louisiana.
|--
|5-0
|22
BYU
|Collin Chandler finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Washington.
|--
|5-0
|23
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 73-47 win over South Dakota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Butler.
|--
|5-0
|24
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 98-78 win over Louisville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Evansville.
|--
|3-1
|25
Indiana
|Darren Harris finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 81-76 win over Arkansas. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Kentucky.
|--
|5-0
|26
Louisville
|Flory Bidunga finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's 83-69 win over Stetson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|3-1