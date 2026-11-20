Houston has won at least 30 games in five consecutive years, the result of which is now a streak of seven straight trips to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, including three appearances in the Elite Eight, two advancements to the Final Four, and one trip to the championship game that usually falls on the first Monday in April.

That sentence above will be among the reasons Kelvin Sampson is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame someday. Either way, his latest team should be No. 1 when the Associated Press Top 25 Poll updates Monday, especially after Houston blasted Kansas, 92-83, late Thursday in the title game of the Players Era 8 inside Michelob Ultra Arena out in Las Vegas.

What. A. Performance.

In a matchup with a Kansas outfit that entered undefeated and had beaten Kentucky by 20 just last week, the Cougars dominated. They led by as many as 24 points. They never trailed. They mostly cruised to a nine-point victory to improve to 6-0 with wins over Florida and Kansas, the schools currently ranked third and fourth at KenPom.com.

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Houston is now No. 1 at KenPom.com, and at BartTorvik.com, in a season after the Cougars lost the top four scorers from a team that finished 30-7. Houston lost a lot from last season.

But it doesn't seem to matter. Because it never seems to matter.

Take Marcus Sasser off the team. Delete Jarace Walker. Subtract Jamal Shead. Wave goodbye to LJ Cryer. So long, Emanuel Sharp.

It never matters.

Change the players however you like. As long as the head coach and his family remain in place, the results remain similar. It's been proven over many years.

Houston is No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the second consecutive day and is currently projected as a favorite in every remaining game on its schedule, according to KenPom. The Cougars are off until next Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. That's when they'll host Oakland at the Fertitta Center on CBS Sports Network.

(I'll be on the sideline for that matchup. Hopefully we'll get another moment like this.)After

Top 25 And 1 rankings