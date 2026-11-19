The Players Era tournaments might never set attendance records in Las Vegas. They don't always look great on television. The on-court stickers serving as advertisements seem a few fonts too big.

I've seen the complaints online.

I understand them.

But, just in terms of creating compelling matchups, nothing is better. And late Thursday, inside Michelob Ultra Arena, this event that schools are using to create NIL opportunities for their players will give us Houston vs. Kansas

If it sounds like a Big 12 matchup, it will be -- on Feb. 1. But Thursday night's showdown is technically a non-league contest doubling as the championship game of the Players Era 8, and it'll be played between the teams that are No. 1 and No. 2 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Houston is the new No. 1 following Wednesday's 86-76 win over previous No. 1 Florida. Kansas is the new No. 2 following Wednesday's 86-82 win over West Virginia -- but mostly because previous No. 2, UConn, lost 85-79 Wednesday at Arizona.

No. 12 Arizona flexes on No. 3 UConn, keeping Dan Hurley from returning to No. 1 perch in AP Top 25 Isaac Trotter

That's what allowed the Jayhawks to go from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1. And if Kansas upsets Houston late Thursday to improve to 6-0, Bill Self's team will move to No. 1 when the Top 25 And 1 updates again Friday morning.

Can KU do it?

The answer to that question might come down to whether Tyran Stokes plays. The five-star freshman left Tuesday's win over UNLV with what Self subsequently described as a bone bruise. The 6-foot-8 guard did not play in Wednesday's victory over West Virginia. He's expected to be a game-time decision vs. Houston.

Top 25 And 1 rankings