The Players Era tournaments might never set attendance records in Las Vegas. They don't always look great on television. The on-court stickers serving as advertisements seem a few fonts too big.
I've seen the complaints online.
I understand them.
But, just in terms of creating compelling matchups, nothing is better. And late Thursday, inside Michelob Ultra Arena, this event that schools are using to create NIL opportunities for their players will give us Houston vs. Kansas
If it sounds like a Big 12 matchup, it will be -- on Feb. 1. But Thursday night's showdown is technically a non-league contest doubling as the championship game of the Players Era 8, and it'll be played between the teams that are No. 1 and No. 2 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Houston is the new No. 1 following Wednesday's 86-76 win over previous No. 1 Florida. Kansas is the new No. 2 following Wednesday's 86-82 win over West Virginia -- but mostly because previous No. 2, UConn, lost 85-79 Wednesday at Arizona.
That's what allowed the Jayhawks to go from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1. And if Kansas upsets Houston late Thursday to improve to 6-0, Bill Self's team will move to No. 1 when the Top 25 And 1 updates again Friday morning.
Can KU do it?
The answer to that question might come down to whether Tyran Stokes plays. The five-star freshman left Tuesday's win over UNLV with what Self subsequently described as a bone bruise. The 6-foot-8 guard did not play in Wednesday's victory over West Virginia. He's expected to be a game-time decision vs. Houston.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 30 points and two assists in Wednesday's 86-76 win over Florida. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Kansas.
|8
|5-0
|2
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 86-82 win over West Virginia. The Jayhawks' next game is Thursday against Houston.
|1
|5-0
|3
Florida
|Alex Condon missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Wednesday's 86-76 loss to Houston. The Gators' next game is Thursday against West Virginia.
|2
|5-1
|4
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 86-41 win over LSU New Orleans. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|--
|5-0
|5
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 46 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 99-78 win at Duke. The Illini's next game is Friday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|4-1
|6
Texas
|Isaiah Johnson finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 75-72 win over Baylor. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Southern Utah.
|--
|4-0
|7
Virginia
|Thjis De Ridder finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-65 win over Old Dominion. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Loyola Maryland.
|--
|6-0
|8
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 22 points and three assists in Wednesday's 119-72 win over Siena. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|5-0
|9
UCLA
|Trent Perry finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 75-71 win over Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Delaware.
|1
|5-0
|10
Arizona
|Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 85-79 win over UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Colorado State.
|3
|4-1
|11
Tennessee
|Miles Rubin finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 61-46 win over Michigan State. The Vols' next game is Friday against Coastal Carolina.
|--
|4-0
|12
Michigan St.
|Jasiah Jervis missed all 10 of the shots he attempted in Tuesday's 61-46 loss at Tennessee. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Detroit Mercy.
|--
|4-1
|13
UConn
|Silas Demary missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-79 loss at Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|11
|4-1
|14
Duke
|John Blackwell missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 99-78 loss to Illinois. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Washington State.
|--
|3-2
|15
Miami
|Somto Cyril finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 95-48 win over Rider. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday against Manhattan.
|--
|4-1
|16
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 19 points and three assists in Tuesday's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Baylor.
|--
|5-0
|17
LSU
|Skyy Clark finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 79-67 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Queens.
|--
|5-0
|18
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 96-50 win over Eastern Illinois. The Commodores' next game is Friday against UCF.
|--
|5-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Montana State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|3-1
|20
Michigan
|Moustapha Thiam finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 123-79 win over William & Mary. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|3-1
|21
USC
|Alijah Arenas finished with 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 122-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Trojans' next game is Thursday against Tarleton State.
|--
|4-0
|22
BYU
|Collin Chandler finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Washington.
|--
|5-0
|23
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 73-47 win over South Dakota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Butler.
|--
|5-0
|24
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 98-78 win over Louisville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Evansville.
|--
|3-1
|25
Indiana
|Darren Harris finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 81-76 win over Arkansas. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Kentucky.
|--
|5-0
|26
Louisville
|Seth Trimble missed nine of the 15 shots he attempted in Sunday's 98-78 loss at Memphis. The Cardinals' next game is Thursday against Stetson.
|--
|2-1