Ole Miss is 5-0 with all five wins coming by at least 20 points -- among them Monday's 82-62 victory over a Clemson team that was picked in the preseason to finish in the top third of the 18-school Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Rebels have been great.

And, I promise, they'll enter Wednesday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings if they spend Tuesday improving to 6-0 with a win over BYU in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. A victory there would open a spot in these rankings, and Ole Miss would definitely deserve it with a 6-0 record that would then feature two victories over schools that were projected to make the 2027 NCAA Tournament when this season began.

Beyond that, the computer numbers are becoming hard to ignore. It's still early, and most of what Ole Miss has done has been done against bad competition, blah, blah, blah. I acknowledge everything that should be acknowledged up front. But, all of that acknowledged, it should be noted that when you remove the preseason data at BartTorvik.com, the team rating best through 23 days of this season is Ole Miss.

Houston is No. 2. Texas Tech is No. 3. Illinois is No. 4.

None of that probably surprises you.

But Ole Miss is No. 1. That probably surprises you. So let's keep an eye on Chris Beard's Rebels -- first when they play BYU on Tuesday at 2:30 pm ET, and then when the SEC portion of their schedule starts to unfold so we can see if this strong start to the season holds up.

Because, remember, Ole Miss was picked 13th in the SEC's preseason poll. The masses did not see this coming. Regardless, the Rebels just moved to 5-0 by stomping Clemson in a high-profile event, and if they back that with a win over BYU, they'll have a number next to their name when these rankings update again.

Top 25 And 1 rankings