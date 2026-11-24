Ole Miss is 5-0 with all five wins coming by at least 20 points -- among them Monday's 82-62 victory over a Clemson team that was picked in the preseason to finish in the top third of the 18-school Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Rebels have been great.
And, I promise, they'll enter Wednesday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings if they spend Tuesday improving to 6-0 with a win over BYU in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. A victory there would open a spot in these rankings, and Ole Miss would definitely deserve it with a 6-0 record that would then feature two victories over schools that were projected to make the 2027 NCAA Tournament when this season began.
Beyond that, the computer numbers are becoming hard to ignore. It's still early, and most of what Ole Miss has done has been done against bad competition, blah, blah, blah. I acknowledge everything that should be acknowledged up front. But, all of that acknowledged, it should be noted that when you remove the preseason data at BartTorvik.com, the team rating best through 23 days of this season is Ole Miss.
Houston is No. 2. Texas Tech is No. 3. Illinois is No. 4.
None of that probably surprises you.
But Ole Miss is No. 1. That probably surprises you. So let's keep an eye on Chris Beard's Rebels -- first when they play BYU on Tuesday at 2:30 pm ET, and then when the SEC portion of their schedule starts to unfold so we can see if this strong start to the season holds up.
Because, remember, Ole Miss was picked 13th in the SEC's preseason poll. The masses did not see this coming. Regardless, the Rebels just moved to 5-0 by stomping Clemson in a high-profile event, and if they back that with a win over BYU, they'll have a number next to their name when these rankings update again.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 21 points and fie rebounds in Thursday's 82-83 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 27 against Oakland.
|--
|6-0
|2
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 85-72 win over West Virginia. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Milwaukee.
|--
|6-1
|3
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 86-41 win over LSU New Orleans. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|--
|5-0
|4
Illinois
|Quentin Coleman finished with 35 points and six assists in Monday's 133-83 win over Winthrop. The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Kentucky.The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Kentucky.
|--
|6-1
|5
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 97-61 win over Southern Indiana. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Georgetown.
|--
|6-0
|6
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Friday's 103-61 win over Loyola Maryland. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|--
|7-0
|7
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 22 points and three assists in Wednesday's 119-72 win over Siena. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|5-0
|8
UCLA
|Filip Jovic finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 85-48 win over Delaware. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|6-0
|9
Arizona
|Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 24 points and six assists in Monday's 96-83 win over Colorado State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Providence.
|--
|5-1
|10
Tennessee
|DeWayne Brown II finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 78-51 win over Coastal Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Maryland.
|--
|5-0
|11
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 17 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 91-70 win over Detroit Mercy. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Arkansas.
|--
|5-1
|12
UConn
|Silas Demary missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-79 loss at Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|--
|4-1
|13
Kansas
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 17 points and three assists in Monday's 84-67 win over Denver. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Villanova. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Villanova.
|--
|6-1
|14
Duke
|Patrick Ngongba II finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-74 win over Washington State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against UConn.
|--
|4-2
|15
Miami
|Shelton Henderson finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 106-54 win over Manhattan. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday against TCU.
|--
|5-1
|16
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 19 points and three assists in Tuesday's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Baylor.
|--
|5-0
|17
LSU
|Donovan Dent finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 106-75 win over Queens. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|6-0
|18
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 82-74 win over UCF. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|6-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Montana State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|3-1
|20
USC
|Rodney Rice finished with 18 points and six assists in Sunday's 82-56 win over Louisiana. The Trojans' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|--
|6-0
|21
BYU
|Collin Chandler finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Monday's 83-77 win over Washington. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Ole Miss.and four assists in Wednesday's 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Washington.
|--
|6-0
|22
Nebraska
|Damon Wilkinson finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 76-74 win over Butler. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Southern.
|--
|6-0
|23
Memphis
|Luke Almodovar finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 82-62 win over Evansville. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Penn State.
|--
|4-1
|24
Indiana
|Bryce Lindsay finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Friday's 90-76 win over Kentucky. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Jacksonville.
|--
|6-0
|25
Louisville
|Flory Bidunga finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's 83-69 win over Stetson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|3-1
|26
Texas A&M
|PJ Haggerty finished with 29 points and seven assists in Thursday's 97-92 win at TCU. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|--
|6-0