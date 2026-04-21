Nearly 80 of the top-100 players in the 2026 transfer portal have flown off the board, but there are still numerous teams with massive holes on the depth chart. That's a scary proposition at this point in the cycle, especially with the transfer portal closing at 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The phones are buzzing and every rock is being turned over in college basketball's version of free agency.

College basketball transfer portal movement tracker: Grades for every top commitment from 2026 cycle Cameron Salerno

🏀 Notable team needs

Michigan: A wing to complement Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney and a big man to shore up the depth if Morez Johnson and/or Aday Mara go pro.

Michigan State: A quality center so Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng and a dazzling recruiting class can be an elite Big Ten contender.

Kansas: A high-level center, in addition to winning the sweepstakes for No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes.

Texas Tech: Multiple max-contract guys — one in the frontcourt and one in the backcourt — to round out a roster that has numerous questions beyond coveted Hofstra transfer point guard Cruz Davis and prized freshman guard DaKari Spear.

Kentucky: A real-deal off-ball sniper with size to make up for whiffing on top 4-man targets, Sebastian Rancik and Donnie Freeman.

LSU: Best player available. Kentucky transfer forward Mo Dioubate is the lone player on Will Wade's roster at the moment.

Arkansas: Center so that Furman transfer Cooper Bowser can be a role player, not a featured starter.

St. John's: A big man with some physicality to add a different dimension to the Donnie Freeman-Ruben Prey combination.

Louisville: A 4-man who can serve as a connector, ball-mover and floor-spacer.

Virginia: Secondary guard to complement Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis.

Duke: A go-to guard who can be a bucket-getter and provide 3-point volume complement Cayden Boozer, Patrick Ngongba and Drew Scharnowski.

So, who are the top names on the board? Let's dive into the top available free agents at each position.

Initiator point guards

1. Tylen Riley, Tulsa: Riley engineered Tulsa to a NIT Championship game appearance and is one of the most coveted mid-major stars in the portal. Riley uses shake, a tight handle and terrific footwork to generate a ton of paint touches. Oklahoma and Cincinnati are in the thick of it here.

2. Pop Isaacs, Texas A&M: Isaacs shot 40% from downtown on 154 attempts last year. The well-traveled veteran has never been able to shake the turnover bug, but he's got a strap.

3. Malik Mack, Georgetown: Mack is clearly a high-major point guard option, but nothing comes super easy in his game yet. The hope is that another situation with more shooting could unlock new levers of Mack's game after two so-so seasons at Georgetown.

Editor's note: Mack committed to Providence on Tuesday.

Two-guards

1. John Blackwell, Wisconsin: Blackwell is one of the best free agents on the board. Blackwell is a net-shredder (39% on 247 attempts), who can put it on the deck for get-off-me drives. He's a plug-and-play 15 points per game scorer, who can do all the dirty work, too. Duke is in the driver's seat.

2. Matt Able, NC State: Able is going to be a really, really good player very soon. The former top-30 recruit has terrific positional size (6-foot-6 and 205 pounds) and a polished offensive game. A full offseason in the weight room could do wonders. With the right situation, Able has breakout written all over him in 2026-27. UNC is firmly involved with both Brown and Able as Michael Malone looks to build out his backcourt.

3. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV: Gibbs-Lawhorn is a little undersized, but that didn't matter at all last year. He led the Mountain West in scoring and was efficient doing so (41% on 3-pointers, 57% on 2-pointers). He's a pure bucket who showed answers to the test at every single level of the floor.

Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic is focused on the draft, but he'd command multi-million-dollar deals if he returned to college for his senior season. Getty Images

Shooters

1. Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State: Momcilovic is all-in on the NBA Draft right now, but if he returns to college, the best shooter in the sport will have a host of suitors. Unloading the clip for Momcilovic would make a ton of sense for Mark Pope and Kentucky after numerous high-profile swings and misses.

2. Paul McNeil, NC State: McNeil made 105 treys at a 43% clip last season. He is an exceptional movement shooter, who can sneakily get to the foul line at a high rate to diversify his profile. The 6-5, 190-pound guard has two years of eligibility and will be a threat to lead any high-major league in treys next year. New NC State coach Justin Gainey is trying hard to keep him in Raleigh. McNeil could have three different coaches in three years at NC State (Kevin Keatts, Will Wade and Gainey) if he chose to stay.

3. Joson Sanon, St. John's: The 6-5 guard is on the move again, looking for his third school in three years. The jumper is the sell. He's a career 35% 3-point sniper who can get it going in the midrange, too. But shot selection and Sanon's impact on winning are questions at this point.

Wings

1. Juke Harris, Wake Forest: Harris is a dangerous movement sniper who showed his feel for the game as a cutter, slasher, rebounder and secondary creator. Harris can play in pick-and-rolls, but he's most dangerous off the ball. Michigan and Tennessee are certainly in the mix here, but the NBA beckons.

2. Dwayne Aristode, Arizona: Aristode is so toolsy. The 6-8, 215-pound freshman was a top-30 recruit in the 2025 class for good reason. He commands a sky-high price tag, but the combination of size, shooting and defensive versatility is tantalizing.

3. LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech: Watts' bootyball game didn't translate as well as hoped at Texas Tech, but Watts will still have a real market as a bounce-back candidate. He's an unselfish playmaker who needs to make more 3-pointers and play with more force to hit his ceiling.

Santa Clara transfer Allen Graves is an analytical darling. Getty Images

Forwards

1. Allen Graves, Santa Clara: Graves is a five-tool player who broke out in a huge way to help Santa Clara earn an at-large bid. The 6-9, 225-pound forward creates havoc on defense (4.8% block rate and 4.8% steal rate). He can be a jumbo playmaker (2.5-to-1, assist-to-turnover ratio). He's a dangerous pick-and-pop threat from downtown. He can put it on the deck and drive it. He can play in post-ups and has proved to be a high-feel cutter. Graves' first focus is the NBA Draft, but if he returns to school, teams like hometown LSU and Duke are primed to have a check with his name on it.

2. Paulius Murauskas, St. Mary's: Murauskas is a yoked forward who combines outstanding positional size with an inside-out game. The 6-8, 235-pound forward uses backdowns to obliterate smaller defenders, and he can do a little bit of everything as a passer, handler and spot-up shooter. Murauskas is more of a 4-man who can play on the wing than vice versa, but he defends multiple positions and impacts the game positively in an abundance of ways.

Despite interest from everywhere, Murauskas is currently expected to follow his long-time coach, Randy Bennett, to Arizona State.

3. Sebastian Williams-Adams, Auburn: Williams-Adams is a splashy late entry to the portal. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward can guard all five positions and plays with a ton of force and fire. He's still a bit of a bull in a china shop, but if he refines his game, Williams-Adams can be a load. He played for JL3 Elite in AAU, so Miami coach Jai Lucas has a ton of ties to this one, but Vanderbilt has surged as a major player.

Big men

1. Massamba Diop, Arizona State: No big man runs the floor as smoothly as Diop, and he can put it on the deck unlike any other center in this class. Diop also has a huge catch radius in the pick-and-roll game, with burgeoning touch out to the 3-point stripe. The 7-1 soon-to-be sophomore has no idea how good he can be. St. John's and Gonzaga are the top ones in the thick of it, but it's hard to imagine Arkansas and Kansas not trying to get involved here with their current depth chart situations.

2. Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati: Thiam is a few tweaks away from being a menace. The 7-footer can be a fearsome rim protector and true defensive anchor, but offensively, there's so much meat on the bone. If he refines his shot selection and plays with more force, Thiam can play in the NBA. Michigan, to no surprise, is sniffing around this one, but Thiam has a bunch of suitors.

3. Franck Kepnang, Washington: Kepnang has been around forever, but injuries have opened the door for the 6-foot-11 big man to get another year. He cleans the glass, protects the rim and plays with real energy. He's just limited offensively, but at this point in the portal, some of these teams just need high-major size. Kepnang certainly has that, but don't expect much more than a play-finisher offensively.