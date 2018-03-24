Re-seeding the Elite Eight: Villanova looks destined to win what's been a historic NCAA Tournament

Before we get to four, we must deal with the eight.

And what a hodgepodge Elite Eight we've got here. It's the best of everything this tournament can offer, really. You've got two bluebloods (Duke and Kansas). You've got two programs that have been dominant in recent seasons, evidenced by their national championships (Duke in 2015, Villanova in 2016). So there is continuation there of not just national relevance, but constant high-level play.

You've got Hall of Fame coaches (Mike Krzyzewski and Bill Self) and coaches working their way there (Jay Wright and John Beilein). You've got Michigan trying to make another Final Four under Beilein (last there in 2013) and Texas Tech, in its first Elite Eight ever, going for a historic season.

Chris Beard's only in his third season as a Division I coach.

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, on the other end, is 69 years old and going for his first Final Four. Florida State is an emblem for the left side of the bracket, which has been chaotic since the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Then, of course, is Kansas State-Loyola, the first meeting in tournament history between a 9 and an 11. The Ramblers are the darling of this tournament. Kansas State is one of three Big 12 teams still standing, giving proof to just how good that league was.

Before Saturday's regional finals tip, let's look at how the field stacks up.

8. Kansas State

The road so far: No. 8 Creighton; No. 16 UMBC; No. 5 Kentucky

Of the teams left, the Wildcats are the lowest-ranked at KenPom (36). The South Regional bracket afforded opportunities and K-State took advantage. The win over Kentucky was played at the pace Bruce Weber wanted. College basketball's postseason can be a random results generator. Kansas State, a quality team but not an over-the-top good one, represents that. And obviously it can make the Final Four. It has a great shot against a mid-major opponent. If it wins, it will be the first time since 1964 the Wildcats have made the Final Four.

7. Florida State

The road so far: No. 8 MIssouri; No. 1 Xavier; No. 4 Gonzaga

Seminoles fans have been tearing up my mentions on Twitter, and rightfully so. I got @OldTakesExposed'd twice now for picking against FSU to do anything in this bracket. Guess what? I've got the Noles winning on Saturday (Sorry, FSU!). The Seminoles have their flaws, but they also have length and a dictation of tempo to their game that makes them, at the very least, a physical challenge for Michigan. All in all, though, this team was a 9-seed for a very good reason.

6. Loyola-Chicago

The road so far: No. 6 Miami; No. 3 Tennessee; No. 7 Nevada

The Ramblers are a mighty strong No. 6 here. Incredible ball movement, a 31-5 record and only one loss in the past 10 weeks. That loss came by two on the road to Bradley. Clayton Custer is the Missouri Valley Player of the Year. His supporting cast is filled with a bunch of guys who can find their shot or get to the rim. Loyola moves the ball incredibly well and is always -- always -- back on defense. Its putting together an all-time season at the mid-major level. It's capable of getting to the national title game.

5. Texas Tech

The road so far: No. 14 Stephen F. Austin; No. 6 Florida; No. 2 Purdue

I very nearly put Texas Tech ahead of Kansas, but can't do it considering KU won the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament title. The Red Raiders are a force, though. Keenan Evans deserves a shot at the NBA. Freshman Zhaire Smith is unquestionably going to be drafted. Read up more on TTU here, as I wrote about their unprecedented run from up close.

4. Kansas

The road so far: No. 16 Penn; No. 8 Seton Hall; No. 5 Clemson

The Jayhawks have lost just once since Feb. 10. They've been pushed in every NCAA Tournament game so far. Penn tested them early, while Seton Hall and Clemson pushed late. But Bill Self's team has pushed to the regional final and lived up to its seeding. This team ranks fifth in offensive efficiency but 46th in defensive efficiency, due in good part to its lack of interior presence. Udoka Azubuike is a load but he can only do so much, and Silvio De Sousa is still learning on the job. Bill Self has never had a team ranked this low on defense in history of KenPom, which dates back to 2001-02.

3. Michigan

The road so far: No. 14 Montana; No. 6 Houston; No. 7 Texas A&M

The Wolverines have a viable case for being No. 1. Their performance (14 made 3s, 10 in the first half) against Texas A&M was laughably good. With a top-five defense and -- maybe -- their one tough game out of the way (the 64-63 escape over Houston in the second round), this could be a sealed deal for Beilein's team. What makes them an easy choice for No. 3 isn't just the 31-7 record and the Big Ten Tournament title. It's the defense combining with the capability to torch on offense the way it showed on Thursday. Michigan at its best is surgical and physical. Never seen a Wolverines team like this one.

2. Duke

The road so far: No. 15 Iona; No. 7 Rhode Island; No. 11 Syracuse

Best rebounding team in the country. Most talented team in the country? That's what many believe, but I think Villanova has a legitimate case, all told. Either way, Duke has to be No. 2 here. It's been spotty at points this season, and it made things interesting vs. Syracuse late, but overall there's no question of the Blue Devils' ceiling. National title is the expectation. Recruiting, and landing, Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter could be the determining factors to getting Mike Krzyzewski to the 13th Final Four of his career. This team plays above the rim and beats you with an offense that scores nine ways from any day. If the zone clicks, it's over.

1. Villanova

The road so far: No. 16 Radford; No. 9 Alabama; No. 5 West Virginia

The best offense, the best team, the best resume in college basketball to this point. Villanova looks like it's destined for the Final Four. Jalen Brunson is probably going to sweep the National Player of the Year awards. This team is 33-4 ... and with the way it's been playing, you wonder how it ever lost. So steady. Mikal Bridges has come into his own and proven himself as a lottery pick. Omari Spellman, a stretch big, is a 44.4 percent 3-point shooter. No team has looked better in this tournament than Villanova. We can't yet say this team is better than the 2015-16 one, but if it gets to the Final Four, then that changes. That group was a five-loss 2-seed that won the title on a buzzer-beater. This group is a 1-seed with a car full of NBA players that's unshakable.