Referee Ted Valentine buries the hatchet with UNC's Joel Berry after ugly incident
After considering retirement, 'TV Teddy' didn't turn his back on UNC's Joel Berry this time
Referee Ted Valentine made national headlines earlier this month when, during North Carolina's game against Florida State, TV Teddy turned his back on Tar Heels guard Joel Berry instead of listening to him about a no-call he wanted to discuss.
The fallout from the incident led to him being removed from two Big Ten games he was scheduled to work, and he even briefly considered retirement because of the blowback he received. But on Saturday, Valentine appeared to make good with Berry before the game by slapping heads and sharing a brief embrace with the senior UNC point guard before the Tar Heels' game vs. Georgia Tech.
After the game, Berry said that Valentine apologized for the incident against the Seminoles.
North Carolina got the win over Georgia Tech 80-66 and Valentine avoided controversy in his first game officiating the Tar Heels since early January.
