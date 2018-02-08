Report: Colorado State plans to fire coach Larry Eustachy after claims of player abuse
Eustachy has been on administrative leave since Saturday because of misconduct allegations
Colorado State has decided to fire Larry Eustachy, according to the Denver Post.
Eustachy, 62, has been on administrative leave since Saturday while the university concluded its "climate assessment" of the basketball program. This was the second time that Eustachy had been investigated by his own university, following a 2014 probe into allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. According to the Post, athletic director Joe Parker, deputy director Steve Cottingham and compliance director Shalini Shanker interviewed players and staff members regarding Eustachy's behavior over the past week.
Eustachy and his attorney are reportedly expected to meet with the administration on Friday, with "the contract termination coming the days to follow."
The results of Colorado State's investigation into Eustachy's treatment of players in 2014 included Eustachy admitting that he "crossed the line" and "went way over the line," agreeing to six anger management courses and a zero-tolerance policy in regards to his behavior and vulgar language.
Eustachy has a 121-74 record since arriving at Colorado State in 2012, making the NCAA Tournament in his first season but not since. The Rams are 10-16 this season.
Eustachy previously coached Southern Miss and Iowa State, losing his job with the Cyclones in 2003 after photos of him drinking at parties and kissing co-eds were published by the Des Moines Register.
