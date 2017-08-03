Report: Disgraced former Baylor coach Dave Bliss hired by Las Vegas high school

Dave Bliss, who notoriously resigned from Baylor University in 2003 amid an NCAA investigation that included Bliss concocting a story that a murdered player on his basketball team was dealing drugs, has been hired as the men's basketball coach and high school athletic director at a Christian-oriented school in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bliss, 73, will coach at Calvary Chapel Christian School, according to the report. It's his fourth coaching job since the infamous Baylor scandal. Bliss has not coached Division I basketball since 2003, when an NCAA probe uncovered multiple violations, including the harrowing details into the murder of former Baylor player Patrick Dennehy -- killed by his teammate, Carlton Dotson. Bliss attempted to cover up the fact he paid for players' tuition by making up a story that the murdered Dennehy was a drug dealer - a claim which was never proven.

Dotson was convicted in 2005 after pleading guilty to murdering Dennehy. He's serving a 35-year sentence.

The news of Bilss' hire comes a few months removed from Bliss' resignation at Southwestern Christian University, an NAIA program in Bethany, Oklahoma.

Via the Review-Journal:

"Yes we have," said September Wilson, a coach and teacher at Calvary Chapel. "He is our athletic director. He has been brought in by our superintendent." She believes the experience and knowledge Bliss brings from his NCAA coaching days would be a great asset to the school's athletic department. Wilson said she did her research on Bliss when she first heard about the hire and encourages others to do the same before rushing to judgment. "There's a great documentary he's put out there on his testimony, and that is the one thing everybody needs to see right now. That he's a man of Christ," Wilson said.

Wilson is likely referring to "Disgraced," a Showtime documentary released earlier this year. Bliss stepped down at Southwestern Christian in April after the doc aired. Bliss was caught on camera -- when he believed the taping at the time to be off the record -- repeating the lie about Dennehy being a drug dealer.

Bliss, who won more than 500 games as a Division I coach from 1975-2003, was given a 10-year show-cause by the NCAA in 2005.