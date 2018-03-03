Report: Donald Trump exaggerated his role in resolving UCLA shoplifting case

Before the 2017-2018 basketball season even began for UCLA, three players -- LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill -- were arrested in China for shoplifting. The case drew international interest including from President Donald Trump, who reportedly intervened and even took partial credit for resolving the case.

However, a new report from ESPN this week regarding Trump's involvement indicates the president didn't play as big a role in resolving the matter as previously indicated, and that his involvement came after the players had already made plans to return to L.A.

"The players were already checked into the hotel before the public discovered they were arrested," a team source said. "They also were not under house arrest. It was our decision to keep them at the hotel until the situation was resolved. The charges were dropped, they weren't reduced, and that happened two days before we heard from Gen. Kelly."

The report says although the players were given back their passports and bail money and charges were dropped on Nov. 10, there was a "secret handshake agreement" between school officials and Chinese authorities that the players wouldn't leave until Tuesday, one week after they had been detained for the incident.

Trump learning of the incident and opting to become involved didn't happen until five days after the players were arrested, which came after the secret agreement was reportedly in place.

"The situation was already resolved by the time we heard about Trump's involvement," a UCLA team source told ESPN. "That's not to take away from the fact that he got involved, but the players already had their passports back and their flights booked to go home Tuesday night when [White House chief of staff] Gen. [John] Kelly called the players."

At the time LaVar Ball, who was with his son, LiAngelo, spoke out on the incident and played down Trump's role in resolving the case. Although Trump tweeted about his involvement and his presence in the matter became a point of contention in the days that followed, LaVar was skeptical to give Trump credit.

"Who?" said Ball of Trump. "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

LaVar later thanked Chinese President Xi for his involvement in the matter but refused to give Trump credit.

Maybe now we know why.