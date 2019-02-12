Report: Former Duke player Corey Maggette was accused of raping woman in 1999, her friends say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A former Duke basketball player accused of raping a woman in 1999 was identified by the woman's friends as Corey Maggette, who played for the Blue Devils in 1998-99, the New York Times reported Monday.

Meredith Watson, who has also accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, said she was also raped by a Duke basketball player in 1999 that she didn't identify, according to USA Today.

Monday, the Times reported Watson had told friends in the past that she was raped by Maggette and that school officials did not pursue the claim despite Watson allegedly reporting the incident to a dean at the university.

Maggette issued a statement to the Times in which he categorically denied the allegations. Maggette, a Los Angeles Clippers analyst for Fox Sports West, did not appear in an originally planned broadcast on Monday. Fox Sports West said it was looking into the matter. It was announced on the broadcast that Maggette had a personal matter to attend to.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has run the Blue Devils program for nearly 40 years, was asked about the allegation on Saturday night after his team's win at Virginia.

"I think there was an allegation made, right? So I'm not sure that's true or not, but there's an allegation," Krzyzewski said at his postgame press conference. "I didn't find out about it until late last night and I have no knowledge about it. You know, playing, obviously -- and that is hugely important. And our university will take care of whatever actions and give whatever information that's needed to be done. I think our AD has put out a statement that we'll give to you. But something like that is serious, so our school looks at it that way and we'll do whatever we can to make sure that we answer whatever questions are posed to us."

After Krzyzewski's press conference, Duke handed out the following statement to the media: "Duke first learned of the allegations involving a student-athlete [Friday] night when they were reported by the media. Coach Krzyzewski confirms that he had no knowledge of the alleged conduct from 1999. The university is looking into the matter and will have no further comment at this time."