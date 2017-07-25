Report: Indiana and Arizona planning series featuring Sean vs. Archie Miller

Arizona and Indiana are planning a three-game series beginning in 2019, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.

Although dates and times for the series have yet to be finalized, the series -- which would pit Wildcats coach Sean Miller against his younger brother Archie, the newly-named Hoosiers coach -- is one that would draw plenty of interest nationally for the two blueblood schools should it come to fruition.

Sean Miller told All Sports Tucson on Monday that an agreement isn't yet in place, but a series has been discussed.

"We're in conversations with a TV partner and also Indiana," Miller said. "It hasn't happened yet. It could go either way. But there is certainly a possibility we could get a series together. I think it would be great for our programs."

The report from Rothstein says Arizona will host the first game of the series in the 2019-20 season and the Hoosiers will host in the 2020-2021 season in Bloomington, with the final game of the series scheduled as a neutral-site game at Madison Square Garden in the 2021-2022 season.

Archie Miller, who was tabbed to replace Tom Crean at Indiana this spring, previously served as an assistant to his older brother at Arizona from 2009-2011 before a successful six-year run at Dayton where he led the Flyers to four NCAA Tournament appearances. Sean Miller, who enters his ninth year at Arizona in 2017, has taken the Wildcats to six NCAA Tournament appearances, and is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017.