Report: Kansas seeking $1 million in restitution over college basketball corruption trial

The University of Kansas is reportedly seeking to recoup more than $1 million in restitution stemming from legal fees and lost tuition from one of the three men convicted last fall in the college basketball corruption trial, according to ESPN.

The three individuals who were convicted include former Adidas consultant Merl Code, former Adidas employee James Gatto and ex-runner Christian Dawkins, all of whom were convicted for conspiring to funnel high school basketball prospects to Adidas-sponsored institutions.

Louisville, which, like Kansas, is sponsored by Adidas, is also reportedly seeking restitution in the case. The amount according to ESPN is $32,000 from the three defendants in last fall's trial.

"The damage done by Mr. Gatto's and his co-conspirators' greed cannot be overstated," Sullivan said in a victim impact statement via ESPN. "Their actions have impaired the University of Kansas' ability to continue to fully use those resources for both the benefit and welfare of its student-athletes, as well as for its ongoing mission of educational and community development and enrichment."

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who presided over the trials last fall, is scheduled to sentence the trio in New York on Tuesday.