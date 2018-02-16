Report: Michigan State basketball walk-on under investigation for sexual assault

Michigan State freshman Brock Washington is reportedly the subject of a sexual assault investigation that began at the start of the fall semester.

According to a report from ESPN's "Outside the Lines," Washington, a walk-on who hasn't appeared in a game this season for the No. 2 Spartans, has been accused by a female student of forcibly groping her without permission in August. Prosecutors in Ingham County, Michigan, are in the process of determining whether to file formal charges in the case.

Michigan State campus police, who the female student reported the incident to, have classified the alleged assault as fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A conviction could carry a maximum penalty of two years of incarceration.

The news of Washington being the subject of a sexual assault probe comes at a time when Michigan State has been under fire in recent months for its handling of previous sexual assault incidents. For years, the university employed disgraced physician Larry Nassar. An ESPN investigation released in late January also revealed details of a pattern of denial and suppression regarding allegations of sexual assault and violence.

Basketball coach Tom Izzo has also come under fire after details of an incident involving a former student-assistant coach revealed he continued to coach after he had been criminally charged for punching a female MSU student in the face at a bar in 2010. The coach, Travis Walton, was later accused of sexually assaulting a different female student according to the ESPN report.

Walton has denied the allegations.