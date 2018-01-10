Report: Minnesota's Reggie Lynch faces expulsion after third sexual misconduct accuser comes forward

Expulsion has been recommended for Minnesota center Reggie Lynch by a university panel after he was found responsible for sexual misconduct against a third woman asking the school to investigate claims against him, according to a report from ESPN.

All three of Lynch's accusers claim the sexual assaults took place between April and May 2016 -- and two claim to have notified the university of their accusations back in October, although Lynch played throughout the season as most recently as Jan. 3.

"Effective immediately, your University of Minnesota studentship will be ended with resultant loss of all student rights and privileges," read the letter regarding Lynch's status, according to ESPN. "A disciplinary hold will be placed on your record. The hold will prevent you from registering at the University and from obtaining your records through routine channels."

Lynch has the right to appeal the ruling.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle announced Lynch's indefinite suspension on Friday and said he is allowed to practice with the team despite the school's office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action finding him responsible for sexual misconduct in April 2016.

Lynch has not been charged by law enforcement, but he is facing a ban from the campus through 2020.