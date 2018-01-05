Report: Minnesota's Reggie Lynch found ‘responsible’ in sexual misconduct incident

Reggie Lynch (left) could face a suspension and a ban from Minnesota's campus. USATSI

Minnesota center Reggie Lynch is facing a ban from campus until at least 2020 after an investigation conducted by the school found him responsible in a sexual misconduct incident, according to the Star Tribune.

The paper reported that Minnesota's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) office began investigating Lynch last fall after a woman filed a complaint saying he assaulted her in his dorm room in April 2016. His suspension will begin Tuesday unless he appeals, according to the Star Tribune. Lynch can request a hearing with the Student Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee and remain on campus, if he wants. But, even then, it's doubtful he would continue to play for the Golden Gophers under these circumstances considering this has gone public and is at least the second time Lynch has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Lynch is averaging 10.1 points and 8.0 rebounds. The 6-10 forward is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 77-67 win over Illinois.