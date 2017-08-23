Report: Mitchell Robinson not expected to play in college; will prep for 2018 NBA Draft

Mitchell Robinson, a five-star prospect and top-10 recruit in the class of 2017, reportedly is not expected to play college basketball in the wake of leaving Western Kentucky in July.

Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday night that Robinson, who was weighing his options to transfer to Kansas or his hometown University of New Orleans, has passed on the UNO scenario (its fall semester already has started) and is preparing to spend the next nine months prepping for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Robinson is projected as the 13th pick in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.

Western Kentucky lost out on Robinson after Shammond Williams -- who is Robinson's godfather and a former NBA player who attended North Carolina -- resigned from his assistant coaching post under Rick Stansbury in July. Stansbury initially was able to get Robinson to stay on campus and eventually enroll for summer classes, but in less than two weeks Robinson packed up his belongings and left WKU.

From Yahoo:

One source familiar with Robinson's recruitment said he has not been in contact with Kansas since last Thursday, and another source said New Orleans has been informed that the 7-footer does not plan to join the Privateers and instead will work out in preparation for the draft.

In the aftermath of leaving Western Kentucky, Robinson's NBA potential makes him an unlikely candidate for college basketball. Transfer rules would prevent him, barring an unusual waiver clearance, to be eligible for 2017-18 at a different school since he had enrolled at Western Kentucky. Given that he reportedly is commanding a respectable market value overseas, and is still currently viewed as a clear-cut first-round option come 2018, Robinson as a college player looks less likely by the day. Kansas' fall semester begins Aug. 28.