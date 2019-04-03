Report: Potential top-three pick Ja Morant to declare for 2019 NBA Draft
The Murray State star wowed college basketball fans throughout the season and into the NCAA Tournament
Murray State star Ja Morant star guard is on to bigger and better things. Morant, a projected top-three draft pick, will make his official announcement during a press conference on Wednesday night to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Wednesday morning.
Morant averaged 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and led the country with 10 assists per game in his breakout sophomore campaign. He put his full game on display during the NCAA Tournament when he record just the ninth triple-double in tournament history as the Racers upset No. 5 seed Marquette. Morant is getting comparisons in his style of play to Russell Westbrook.
Morant took the college basketball world by storm this year with his electrifying dunks and ability to put up huge numbers. He led the country with three triple-doubles in 2019.
The 6-foot-3 guard was named to The Associated Press All-America first team on Tuesday, becoming the first player in Murray State history to receive that honor.
Morant's journey to Murray State is well-documented as he went from an unknown recruit to one of the biggest stars in college basketball.
