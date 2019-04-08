Report: Tennessee's Rick Barnes mulling over 'lucrative' offer to become next UCLA coach

The latest turn in UCLA's winding coaching search has revealed Tennessee's Rick Barnes as a target for the Bruins. According to a report from ESPN, Barnes has received a "lucrative" offer -- reportedly in the area of $5 million annually not counting incentives -- to become the next UCLA head coach. He is mulling the UCLA offer against remaining in charge at Tennessee, where he won Naismith Coach of the Year honors this season.

Barnes makes $3.25 million per year at Tennessee according to USA Today's coaching salary database.

UCLA's search has included Kentucky's John Calipari and TCU's Jamie Dixon recently, both of whom decided to stay at their respective programs. Barnes could do the same, and if he makes the same decision to stay put, could be in position to earn a pay raise given his success in reviving the Vols program since he took over in 2015.

Barnes has an 88-50 overall record at Tennessee in four years and has won 26 and 31 games, respectively, over the last two seasons.

According to ESPN, Barnes will be making a decision on whether to stay or go within the next 24 hours.