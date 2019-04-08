Report: Tennessee's Rick Barnes mulling over 'lucrative' offer to become next UCLA coach
Barnes is reportedly the newest target for UCLA in its coaching search
The latest turn in UCLA's winding coaching search has revealed Tennessee's Rick Barnes as a target for the Bruins. According to a report from ESPN, Barnes has received a "lucrative" offer -- reportedly in the area of $5 million annually not counting incentives -- to become the next UCLA head coach. He is mulling the UCLA offer against remaining in charge at Tennessee, where he won Naismith Coach of the Year honors this season.
Barnes makes $3.25 million per year at Tennessee according to USA Today's coaching salary database.
UCLA's search has included Kentucky's John Calipari and TCU's Jamie Dixon recently, both of whom decided to stay at their respective programs. Barnes could do the same, and if he makes the same decision to stay put, could be in position to earn a pay raise given his success in reviving the Vols program since he took over in 2015.
Barnes has an 88-50 overall record at Tennessee in four years and has won 26 and 31 games, respectively, over the last two seasons.
According to ESPN, Barnes will be making a decision on whether to stay or go within the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke PG Jones returning for another year
Jones was No. 3 in the nation last season in assist/turnover ratio
-
Virginia vs Texas Tech picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times
-
Watch UVA vs. TTU on CBS All Access
Here's what you need to know to watch the March Madness finale
-
Top Picks: 4 NCAA title game best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
National Championship odds, top parlay
SportsLine's Hank Goldberg is going big on a three-way parlay for Monday's national championship...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...