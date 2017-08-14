Retired UConn coach Jim Calhoun hints at possible comeback to sidelines
Calhoun retired from UConn in 2012 after 26 seasons in Storrs and three national championships
Former Connecticut coach Jim Calhoun could be coming out of retirement to coach again, possibly at the Division III level.
According to a report from the Hartford Courant citing multiple sources, Calhoun, 75, has had "serious discussions with the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford about its new men's basketball program."
"I've got a couple of other things in the works, one involving basketball which I'm intrigued by," Calhoun told the Courant. "It's coaching."
Calhoun retired from UConn in 2012 after 26 seasons with the Huskies. Calhoun compiled a 629-245 record there and won national championships in 1999, 2004 and 2011.
Since announcing his retirement, Calhoun has served as an analyst for ESPN and an adviser to UConn.
-
Bagley's best college fit, what's next
Who will the Arizona prep star choose, and will we see him on the floor this season?
-
Top recruit Bagley to announce Monday
The 6-foot-11 forward is expected to pick between Duke, UCLA and USC
-
Five-star PG Tre Jones commits to Duke
The Class of 2018 product is the younger brother of former Blue Devil Tyus Jones
-
Surprise (not!): Enfield has USC rolling
Coming off a Round of 32 run, the Trojans are No. 9 in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 (and...
-
Coach K's surgery says an era will end
Enjoy guys like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim, Rick Pitino and Tom Izzo while...
-
Coach K needs another surgery
This will be the second major surgery for Coach K in 2017; he had back surgery in January
Add a Comment