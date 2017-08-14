Retired UConn coach Jim Calhoun hints at possible comeback to sidelines

Former Connecticut coach Jim Calhoun could be coming out of retirement to coach again, possibly at the Division III level.

According to a report from the Hartford Courant citing multiple sources, Calhoun, 75, has had "serious discussions with the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford about its new men's basketball program."

"I've got a couple of other things in the works, one involving basketball which I'm intrigued by," Calhoun told the Courant. "It's coaching."

Calhoun retired from UConn in 2012 after 26 seasons with the Huskies. Calhoun compiled a 629-245 record there and won national championships in 1999, 2004 and 2011.

Since announcing his retirement, Calhoun has served as an analyst for ESPN and an adviser to UConn.