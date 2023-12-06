Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Brown 2-8, Rhode Island 5-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $8.89

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will be playing at home against the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The timing is sure in Rhode Island's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Brown has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Rams lost to the Friars on the road by a decisive 84-69 margin. Rhode Island has not had much luck with Providence recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Black Bears on Sunday and fell 60-49.

Even though they lost, Brown were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Maine only pulled down four.

The Rams' loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Rhode Island is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Brown against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Rhode Island has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Brown , though, as they've only nailed 41.9% of theirs this season. Given Rhode Island's sizeable advantage in that area, Brown will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Rhode Island is a 5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Brown.