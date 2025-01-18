Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Davidson 12-5, Rhode Island 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Davidson Wildcats and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Wildcats were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Davidson is headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest loss since March 2, 2024 on Wednesday. They fell just short of La Salle by a score of 79-76. The Wildcats were up 36-19 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Reed Bailey, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and two steals. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who earned 20 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-77 to Loyola Chi.

Like Davidson, Rhode Island lost despite seeing results from several players. Javonte Brown led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Davidson's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-5. As for Rhode Island, their loss dropped their record down to 13-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Davidson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Davidson came up short against Rhode Island in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 79-74. Can Davidson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rhode Island is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.