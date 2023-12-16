Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Delaware 7-3, Rhode Island 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rhode Island Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at UBS Arena. Rhode Island took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Delaware, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Fightin' Blue Hens didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Colonials, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. The matchup between the Rams and the Cougars wasn't a total blowout, but with the Rams falling 85-70 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite their defeat, Rhode Island saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cam Estevez, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' win bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.