Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 18-7, Rhode Island 11-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.22

What to Know

Rhode Island will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center.

After soaring to a 23-point win in their last game, Rhode Island came back down to earth on Sunday. They fell just short of the Minutemen by a score of 81-79.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Luis Kortright, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden House, who scored 22 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They walked away with a 64-59 victory over the Hawks. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Loyola Chi. did.

Loyola Chi.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Patrick Mwamba led the charge by scoring six points along with three steals and two blocks. Mwamba didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against the Colonials last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Des Watson was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds.

The Rams have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season. As for the Ramblers, they pushed their record up to 18-7 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Loyola Chi. took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a 4.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Rhode Island won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.