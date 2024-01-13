Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Massachusetts 11-4, Rhode Island 8-7

Rhode Island will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Rhode Island waltzed into their match Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 79-74.

Luis Kortright was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with five assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen didn't have too much trouble with the Explorers at home on Wednesday as they won 81-65.

Massachusetts' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rahsool Diggins led the charge by scoring 15 points along with five rebounds. Josh Cohen was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

The Rams now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Minutemen, they pushed their record up to 11-4 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Massachusetts is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Rhode Island might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Massachusetts is a 3-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Massachusetts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.