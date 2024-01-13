Who's Playing
Massachusetts Minutemen @ Rhode Island Rams
Current Records: Massachusetts 11-4, Rhode Island 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
Rhode Island will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Rhode Island waltzed into their match Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 79-74.
Luis Kortright was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with five assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.
Meanwhile, the Minutemen didn't have too much trouble with the Explorers at home on Wednesday as they won 81-65.
Massachusetts' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rahsool Diggins led the charge by scoring 15 points along with five rebounds. Josh Cohen was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.
The Rams now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Minutemen, they pushed their record up to 11-4 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Massachusetts is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Rhode Island might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Odds
Massachusetts is a 3-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 151.5 points.
Series History
Massachusetts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Massachusetts 69 vs. Rhode Island 45
- Jan 14, 2023 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - Massachusetts 78 vs. Rhode Island 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Rhode Island 81 vs. Massachusetts 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 13, 2021 - Massachusetts 80 vs. Rhode Island 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Rhode Island 64 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Feb 04, 2020 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 94 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Massachusetts 77 vs. Rhode Island 70