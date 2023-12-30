Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Northeastern 5-7, Rhode Island 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Rhode Island Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Northeastern, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Huskies beat the Blue Devils 79-74.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 81-71 to the Wildcats. Rhode Island didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Rhode Island's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zek Montgomery, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds, and Jeremy Foumena who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

The Huskies' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-7. As for the Rams, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Northeastern just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Northeastern is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Rhode Island is a slight 2-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.