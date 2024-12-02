Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Yale 4-4, Rhode Island 7-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rhode Island Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Bulldogs have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The experts predicted Yale would be headed in after a win, but Delaware made sure that didn't happen. Yale took a 100-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of Delaware on Sunday. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (91), the Bulldogs still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Townsend, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Bez Mbeng, who scored 20 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island came tearing into Thursday's contest with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 83-78.

Among those leading the charge was Jamarques Lawrence, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Sebastian Thomas, who went 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus three steals.

Rhode Island was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UT Arlington only posted ten.

Yale's loss dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Rhode Island, their victory bumped their record up to 7-0.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Yale has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 40.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've made 41.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Yale came up short against Rhode Island in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 76-72. Can Yale avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rhode Island won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.