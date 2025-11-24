The Towson Tigers meet the Rhode Island Rams in the first round of the 2025 ESPN Events Invitational on Monday. Towson is coming off an 81-75 loss at James Madison on Nov. 18, while Rhode Island defeated Yale 86-77 that same night. The Tigers (3-2), who won the Coastal Athletic Association regular-season title at 16-2 and were 22-11 overall last season, are 1-0 at neutral sites this year. The Rams (4-1), who tied for 10th in the Atlantic 10 at 7-11 and were 18-13 overall in 2024-25, have won three in a row.

Tipoff from State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla., is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. Towson is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Rhode Island vs. Towson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5.

Rhode Island vs. Towson spread: Rhode Island -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rhode Island vs. Towson over/under: 139.5 points Rhode Island vs. Towson money line: Rhode Island -148, Towson +124

Rhode Island has gone over in six of its last 10 games, while Towson has hit the Over in six of its past nine games. The Rams are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Tigers are 5-4 ATS in their last nine.

The model projects Rhode Island to have three players to have double-digit scoring, led by Tyler Cochran's projected 13.6 points. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to have three players scoring 10-plus points, led by Tyler Tejada with 18.1 points. The model projects a combined total of 141 points.

