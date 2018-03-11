Rhode Island vs. Davidson odds: A-10 title game picks from Vegas legend on 41-25 run

Top-seeded Rhode Island goes for its second straight Atlantic 10 tournament title when it faces third-seeded Davidson at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. No team has won two straight A-10 tourneys since Temple won three in a row from 2008 to '10. With tipoff set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, sportsbooks list the Rams as 2.5-point favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 141.



Before you place your bet, you need to hear what SportsLine's No. 1 college hoops expert, Kenny White, has to say. The legendary Vegas oddsmaker has been crushing the books ever since he joined SportsLine in January 2017. He enters Sunday on a 41-25 run and is 102-70 (plus $2,615) all-time for the site.

He just released a strong pick for Sunday's game that you can get at SportsLine.



White knows the Rams (25-6) started 15-1 in conference play, clinching the regular-season title early. They're currently projected as a No. 7 seed in the Big Dance.



Five Rams, led by Andre Berry's game-high 18 points, scored in double-figures Saturday as Rhode Island came back to beat St. Joseph's, 90-87. The Rams nailed a season-high 14 three-pointers and committed just five turnovers, the 16th time this season they've had fewer than 10.



But despite their impressive record, the Rams enter Sunday on a 2-5 skid against the spread. And Davidson (20-11) is on fire, having won seven of its past eight straight-up.



In Saturday's 82-70 semifinal victory, the Wildcats buried 16 three-pointers while snapping St. Bonaventure's 13-game win streak. Senior forward Peyton Aldridge has been unconscious in two games, nailing 12 of 13 from beyond the arc and pouring in 59 points.



We can tell you White is leaning Under, but his stronger play is against the spread. In fact, White says there's a huge misconception about one of these teams that will determine the point-spread winner.



So which side of the A-10 final should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Kenny White's strong selection, and see the biggest misconception about one of these teams, all from a legendary Vegas oddsmaker who's 41-25 in his last 66 college basketball picks.