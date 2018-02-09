Rhode Island vs. Davidson odds: Picks from model on 13-6 college basketball run

E.C. Matthews and the Rhode Island Rams are favored to beat Davidson. USATSI

Friday night's college basketball schedule is highlighted by an Atlantic 10 battle between Rhode Island and Davidson at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Rhode Island is favored by seven points, up 1.5 from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 145, unchanged from the opening line.



In a game with postseason implications



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them.



That wasn't a fluke, either. The model entered Friday on a strong 13-6 run on its top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up.



Now it has simulated Davidson vs. Rhode Island 10,000 times and its picks are in.



We can tell you the model is calling for a total of 137 points, so the Under is a heavy lean. And it also has a strong pick for one side of the spread, saying you can bank on it 65 percent of the time.



The model has taken into account Rhode Island's impressive run through the Atlantic 10. The Rams are 11-0 in conference play and have run their record to 19-3 overall.



Defense has been the biggest factor in the Rams' success. They are ranked in the top 50 nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 66.7 points per game. Three of their last six opponents have failed to reach 60 points.



But just because Rhode Island has been red-hot in conference play doesn't mean that it will be able to cover a large seven-point spread against a talented Davidson squad.



The Wildcats' overall record of 13-9 is a bit deceiving. They played a brutal non-conference schedule that included North Carolina and Virginia, and while they took plenty of losses, it helped prepare them for Atlantic 10 play. They are 8-3 in the conference and in second place, still within striking distance of Rhode Island in the standings.



A strong defense has also been key for Davidson and, offensively, it has one of the best ball-movement squads in the country, averaging 17.5 assists -- good for 12th nationally. The Wildcats are also a strong 12-9 against the spread this year and have covered in their last three games.



Davidson is also a strong 12-9 against the spread this year and has covered in their last three games.