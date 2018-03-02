Rhode Island vs. Davidson: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch Rhode Island vs. Davidson



Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27



Tuesday, Feb. 27 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island



Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Odds via SportsLine: Davidson -1.5

Analysis: After clinching its first regular season conference title in 46 years, Rhode Island promptly laid a big, ugly egg by suffering a 30-point loss at the hands of Saint Joseph's in Tuesday evening's penultimate regular season game. And on senior night, no less.

The Rams have a chance to bounce back on Friday evening before postseason play begins, but they'll have to do so against a dangerous Davidson team that just put up 113 points and took St. Bonaventure to three overtimes in a gut-wrenching loss. There's a real chance the Rams could carry their first losing streak of the season into the postseason, especially if Peyton Aldridge continues to pace the Wildcats as he did vs. the Bonnies with 45 points on Tuesday.