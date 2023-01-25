Who's Playing

Dayton @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Dayton 13-7; Rhode Island 6-13

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams lost both of their matches to the Dayton Flyers last season on scores of 51-53 and 57-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Rams and Dayton will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Rhode Island came up short against the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday, falling 79-72. Despite the defeat, Rhode Island got a solid performance out of guard Brayon Freeman, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Dayton this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the George Washington Colonials 76-69. The top scorers for Dayton were forward Toumani Camara (16 points) and forward DaRon Holmes II (14 points).

The losses put the Rams at 6-13 and the Flyers at 13-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Rhode Island has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Dayton's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them seventh in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Dayton have won ten out of their last 15 games against Rhode Island.