Who's Playing
Dayton @ Rhode Island
Current Records: Dayton 13-7; Rhode Island 6-13
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams lost both of their matches to the Dayton Flyers last season on scores of 51-53 and 57-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Rams and Dayton will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Rhode Island came up short against the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday, falling 79-72. Despite the defeat, Rhode Island got a solid performance out of guard Brayon Freeman, who had 25 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Dayton this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the George Washington Colonials 76-69. The top scorers for Dayton were forward Toumani Camara (16 points) and forward DaRon Holmes II (14 points).
The losses put the Rams at 6-13 and the Flyers at 13-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Rhode Island has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Dayton's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them seventh in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Dayton have won ten out of their last 15 games against Rhode Island.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Dayton 63 vs. Rhode Island 57
- Jan 28, 2022 - Dayton 53 vs. Rhode Island 51
- Mar 04, 2021 - Dayton 84 vs. Rhode Island 72
- Feb 16, 2021 - Rhode Island 91 vs. Dayton 89
- Jan 30, 2021 - Dayton 67 vs. Rhode Island 56
- Mar 04, 2020 - Dayton 84 vs. Rhode Island 57
- Feb 11, 2020 - Dayton 81 vs. Rhode Island 67
- Mar 01, 2019 - Rhode Island 72 vs. Dayton 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Dayton 77 vs. Rhode Island 48
- Feb 23, 2018 - Rhode Island 81 vs. Dayton 56
- Jan 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 88 vs. Dayton 74
- Feb 10, 2017 - Dayton 75 vs. Rhode Island 74
- Jan 06, 2017 - Dayton 67 vs. Rhode Island 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Rhode Island 75 vs. Dayton 66
- Feb 12, 2016 - Dayton 68 vs. Rhode Island 66