Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Massachusetts 13-13; Rhode Island 8-17

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Rhode Island Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for UMass as they fell 64-62 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Tuesday. One thing holding the Minutemen back was the mediocre play of guard Keon Thompson, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points.

Speaking of close games: Rhode Island was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 55-54 to the VCU Rams.

UMass is expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The losses put UMass at 13-13 and Rhode Island at 8-17. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Minutemen have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Island has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.31

Odds

The Rams are a 5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 16 games against Massachusetts.