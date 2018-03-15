Rhode Island vs. Oklahoma: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

The Oklahoma have shown all season they will go as far as Trae Young carries the team. The freshman point guard might have his hands full with Rhode Island, though. Dan Hurley's team is tough and has a veteran backcourt to challenge the nation's leader in points and assists.

About No. 7 Rhode Island

The Rams had their late-season slide, but they're still a worthy candidate for second-weekend sleeper. Dan Hurley's team nearly made the Sweet 16 last season, and now, with a deployment of six guards and the deepest backcourt in America, URI is a matchup issue for the teams in its region.

About No. 10 Oklahoma

Oklahoma won just once in February, but its impressive résumé and accomplishments before then is why the Sooners are still a legitimate NCAA Tournament threat. When Young is firing on all cylinders, they can hang with anyone.

