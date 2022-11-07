Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Rhode Island

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Rhode Island (15-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Quinnipiac struggled last year, too, ending up 14-17.

The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.