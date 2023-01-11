Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Rhode Island

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 8-8; Rhode Island 5-10

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Rams going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

It was close but no cigar for Rhode Island as they fell 77-75 to the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday. Rhode Island's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jalen Carey, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards in addition to five blocks.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" St. Bonaventure with a 78-55 beatdown courtesy of the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday. One thing holding St. Bonaventure back was the mediocre play of guard Kyrell Luc, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-14 shooting.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Rhode Island lost to St. Bonaventure on the road by a decisive 73-55 margin. Maybe the Rams will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rhode Island have won six out of their last ten games against St. Bonaventure.