Who's Playing
St. Bonaventure @ Rhode Island
Current Records: St. Bonaventure 8-8; Rhode Island 5-10
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Rams going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
It was close but no cigar for Rhode Island as they fell 77-75 to the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday. Rhode Island's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jalen Carey, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards in addition to five blocks.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" St. Bonaventure with a 78-55 beatdown courtesy of the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday. One thing holding St. Bonaventure back was the mediocre play of guard Kyrell Luc, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-14 shooting.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Rhode Island lost to St. Bonaventure on the road by a decisive 73-55 margin. Maybe the Rams will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Rhode Island have won six out of their last ten games against St. Bonaventure.
- Feb 22, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 73 vs. Rhode Island 55
- Dec 30, 2020 - Rhode Island 63 vs. St. Bonaventure 57
- Jan 25, 2020 - Rhode Island 81 vs. St. Bonaventure 75
- Mar 16, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 68 vs. Rhode Island 51
- Jan 16, 2019 - Rhode Island 75 vs. St. Bonaventure 63
- Feb 16, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 77 vs. Rhode Island 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Rhode Island 87 vs. St. Bonaventure 73
- Mar 10, 2017 - Rhode Island 74 vs. St. Bonaventure 63
- Jan 28, 2017 - Rhode Island 71 vs. St. Bonaventure 59
- Jan 13, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 69 vs. Rhode Island 64