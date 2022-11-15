Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-1; Rhode Island 0-2

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will take on the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Rams are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The point spread favored Rhode Island this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Rhode Island as they fell 70-66 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats. A silver lining for Rhode Island was the play of guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Stony Brook's way against the Miami-Hamilton Harriers this past Friday as they made off with an 86-65 win.

This next contest looks promising for Rhode Island, who are favored by a full 12 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Rams are now 0-2 while the Seawolves sit at 1-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island is stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.3 on average. But Stony Brook is 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.30

Odds

The Rams are a big 12-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.