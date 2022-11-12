Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 1-1; Rhode Island 0-1

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Rams were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 67-62 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Ishmael Leggett (14 points) was the top scorer for Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos strolled past the Mid-America Christian Evangels with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 71-53.

Texas State-San Marcos' victory lifted them to 1-1 while Rhode Island's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Texas State-San Marcos can repeat their recent success or if Rhode Island bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.