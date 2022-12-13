Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Rhode Island

Current Records: UMass Lowell 11-1; Rhode Island 3-7

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will square off against the Rhode Island Rams on the road at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the River Hawks proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over the Terriers, winning 68-59.

Meanwhile, the Army West Point Black Knights typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. Rhode Island walked away with a 77-67 win. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Ishmael Leggett, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards, and guard Jalen Carey, who had 12 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the River Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UMass Lowell is now 11-1 while Rhode Island sits at 3-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMass Lowell ranks third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Rams have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if UMass Lowell's 10.80% advantage translates to a win.

Odds

The River Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.